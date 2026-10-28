Robert Whittaker is backing Alexander Volkanovski to defeat Justin Gaethje in a proposed lightweight legacy fight.

Amid the growing rumors surrounding the featherweight champion's potential farewell fight, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker took to his podcast to break down the ideal matchup and offer his prediction on who would emerge victorious.

"The Great" was actively pitching this retirement superfight against Gaethje well before UFC 333 even got underway. After securing a spectacular knockout victory over the previously undefeated Movsar Evloev at 4:54 of round two on Saturday night, Volkanovski wasted no time in utilizing his post-fight interview to publicly renew the pitch.

Alexander Volkanovski isn't concerned with who the UFC books him against for his next featherweight title defense. Instead, the reigning champion seems focused on making his potential farewell fight a monumental affair by pursuing a high-profile lightweight crossover bout with Justin Gaethje.

Robert Whittaker Wants Volkanovski vs. Gaethje as Farewell Fight

Whittaker, a fellow Australian, spoke extensively about Volkanovski's future on the 86th episode of the MMArcade Podcast following UFC 333.

He also chose Justin Gaethje as the ideal opponent for the featherweight king and confidently predicted that Volkanovski would emerge victorious. According to the former middleweight champion, the high-stakes matchup serves as the perfect final chapter for both legendary veterans.

"I want to see him fighting Gaethje. I want to see him fighting Gaethje," Whittaker stated. "Dude, he beats Gaethje. He beats him, man. That is such a cool thing, that both guys leave it all out there. Both guys cement legacies. That's mad. That's a really cool end-of-the-rainbow sort of situation."

Volkanovski had initially proposed the blockbuster lightweight superfight with Gaethje well before UFC 333, and he emphatically doubled down on the idea after his victory. During the post-fight press conference, "The Great" explained his rationale.

"I don't want to hold divisions up, but I believe we could do this and not hold the divisions up," Volkanovski said. "That's something I'd retire for. If they want to give me that opportunity, win or lose, I'd retire."

UFC CEO Dana White voiced support for the legacy matchup at the post-fight press conference, signaling that the promotion is highly open to making the fight a reality.

"I think when you've accomplished what he's accomplished, there's not much we're gonna say no to with him," White added.

"The Highlight" secured a massive upset victory over Ilia Topuria, who famously retired on his stool during their historic UFC Freedom 250 showdown on the South Lawn of the White House.

Gaethje was handed a lengthy 180-day medical suspension following the grueling title bout. He must now receive official MRI clearance for injuries sustained to his right wrist and left knee, in addition to serving a mandatory 45-day rest period, making a return to the Octagon this year highly unlikely.

However, even though "The Great" is actively pushing for a retirement fight against the newly crowned champion, Gaethje remains absolutely silent about his future. Whether he will accept the match remains to be seen, since a long line of top lightweight contenders are eagerly waiting to secure a title shot against him.





