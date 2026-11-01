Former UFC middleweight king Robert Whittaker teases a homecoming return for UFC Fight Night Sydney in February 2027.

Fans were quick to connect the dots, linking his message to UFC's upcoming Sydney, Australia event, set for Feb. 7, at the Afterpay Arena (previously known as Qudos Bank Arena).

The MMA world is buzzing as former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker posts a cryptic social media post. "The Reaper" took to Instagram to post a short and subtle message: "News Coming Soon"- followed by a countdown timer.

The crown prince of Australian MMA might be preparing to return to his roots.

A Long-Awaited Return to Sydney

For Whittaker, stepping into the Harbour City ring carries a deeply personal significance.

Despite being Australia's first UFC world champion, it has been a minute since Whittaker last fought in Sydney. His last fight there was in November 2014, when he scored a knockout against Clint Hester in his middleweight debut.

Over a decade later, the fan favorite is excited to be surrounded by his family, friends, and his hometown crowd.

"It'd mean the world to me," Whittaker previously stated regarding a Sydney event. "Bring all my kids and my friends and family, and fight in my hometown. Make a thing of it. Just enjoy the experience."

The New Chapter at Light Heavyweight

Whittaker's return inside the Octagon brings a fresh outlook and a whole new weight class. After leaving behind the brutal weight cuts of 185 pounds, Whittaker demonstrates sharp movement and his signature knockout power.

Now, the former 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz is on the radar as a potential target for the Sydney card. This sets the stage for an exciting showdown between the world of two former champions.

The Stage Is Set

Whether Whittaker can clinch a showdown with Blanchowicz or another elite contender, his mere presence is enough to guarantee a full house at Qudos Bank Arena. The countdown has officially begun. Sydney is all set to roll out the red carpet for its king.