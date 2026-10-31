The flyweight champion sees bantamweight kingpin Petr Yan as an ‘ideal opponent’ for a second divisional title.

Joshua Van has publicly expressed his admiration for 135-pound champion Petr Yan on several occasions. Previously, when asked about a potential fight, Van immediately showed interest while praising the champion’s skills.

However, the 24-year-old has already started looking beyond the flyweight division. Van has named Russian bantamweight champion Petr Yan as his ideal opponent for a double-champ feat, and he has his reasons.

Joshua Van has taken out a former champion and a top contender at 125 pounds. He is scheduled to make his third title defense next year.

Now, during an appearance on Outta Pocket, the flyweight champion has revealed why he considers it a dream matchup.

“That would be ideal, right? Petr Yan is someone that I really watched when I first came into the game because I really like his style. And we kind of have the same style, so I really watched him,” Van said.

Although the youngest active champion considers it an ideal matchup, he first wants to take care of business at flyweight.

Van’s Move to Bantamweight

Joshua Van has successfully defended his belt twice, against Tatsuro Taira and former champion Alexandre Pantoja. With these wins, he has entered the conversation among the division’s greats.

For his third title defense, Van will face No. 1-ranked contender Manel Kape at UFC 336 in January 2027. Kape is regarded as one of the best fighters in the division.

As a result, this is an important fight in Van’s career, as a win would silence his remaining naysayers. If he wins, Van will have little left to prove in the division and could move up to bantamweight to take on his ideal opponent, Petr Yan.