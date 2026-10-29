Sean O’Malley Explains Why Petr Yan’s Wrestling Defense Saved Yan vs. Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley believes that Petr Yan's takedown defense saved the UFC 333 main event vs. Merab Dvalishvili from being a one-sided affair

When combat sports fans think of pure entertainment inside the Octagon, stand-up striking wars usually top the wishlist. However, former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley sees things a bit differently when breaking down high-level clashes at 135 pounds. Analyzing the UFC 333 main event between Russian star Petr Yan and Georgian Merab Dvalishvili, O'Malley argues that high-level wrestling exchanges are what truly made their matchup compelling.

Rather than taking away from the action, O'Malley believes Yan's elite takedown defense transformed the fight into a fascinating athletic chess match. Instead of a predictable striking contest, Yan's ability to scramble and fend off relentless grappling attacks added layers of tension that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

"If it was purely a kickboxing match, it wouldn't nearly have been as fun," O'Malley explained.