Sean O’Malley Explains Why Petr Yan’s Wrestling Defense Saved Yan vs. Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley believes that Petr Yan's takedown defense saved the UFC 333 main event vs. Merab Dvalishvili from being a one-sided affair
When combat sports fans think of pure entertainment inside the Octagon, stand-up striking wars usually top the wishlist. However, former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley sees things a bit differently when breaking down high-level clashes at 135 pounds. Analyzing the UFC 333 main event between Russian star Petr Yan and Georgian Merab Dvalishvili, O'Malley argues that high-level wrestling exchanges are what truly made their matchup compelling.
Rather than taking away from the action, O'Malley believes Yan's elite takedown defense transformed the fight into a fascinating athletic chess match. Instead of a predictable striking contest, Yan's ability to scramble and fend off relentless grappling attacks added layers of tension that kept fans on the edge of their seats.
"If it was purely a kickboxing match, it wouldn't nearly have been as fun," O'Malley explained.
The Nuance of Defensive Wrestling
The contrast in styles is what makes any bout involving Dvalishvili so unique. Holding a 21-6 professional record, Dvalishvili is renowned for his suffocating pace and record-breaking takedown attempts inside the Octagon. Shutting down that level of non-stop chain wrestling requires world-class defensive grappling, an attribute Yan has refined throughout his career. Yan, who holds a 21-5 professional record, boasts one of the most effective takedown defense rates in the division.
When a fighter with Yan’s crisp boxing is forced to defend constant level changes, every exchange carries massive risk. A single mistake could result in being grounded for the remainder of the round, while a successful sprawl opens the door for devastating counter-strikes.
For O'Malley, who holds a 20-3 record with 1 NC and has shared the Octagon with both men, appreciating that defensive nuance comes naturally. While casual viewers often crave straightforward brawls, "Suga" points out that top-tier wrestling defense creates the drama that makes mixed martial arts special. As the bantamweight division remains one of the most competitive weight classes in the UFC, the continuous clash between elite strikers and relentless grapplers ensures the action stays unmatched.