Tatsuro Taira had the best experience of being able to train with Max Holloway.

Holloway is among the most revered fighters in the UFC. With the kind of boxing, speed and five-round ability he has, he's a tough fight for pretty much anyone in the sport.

Taira expressed in that short time how much he appreciated the opportunity.

The Japanese UFC fighter had a message after working with the former featherweight champion. Tatsuro Taira was candid about how much the session meant to him. He had watched Max Holloway for years and now he finally got a chance to learn from a fighter he always admired.“The fighter I always looked up to taught me a lot,” Taira said.

He was the UFC featherweight champion and has had some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. His expertise can be of great help to young fighters.

Taira has said in the past that he loves the Hawaiian. The Japanese fighter was clearly excited to be given the chance to train with him.

Taira has been making his mark in the UFC flyweight division. He is known for grappling and submissions, but it is good to learn from a veteran striker like Holloway.

There is no sign that the two are preparing to fight. Taira seemed pleased to have the opportunity to take part in this training. A fighter who has looked up to him for years will probably remember spending time learning from Holloway for a very long time.

An Invaluable Experience For The Japanese Fighter

Holloway must have been excited at the prospect of working with Taira .“After watching him fight for years, it was a definite different feeling to be in the same gym learning from him.” Holloway said

Holloway understands the demands of fighting at the top, having gone through his share of tough battles. He did not elaborate but made it clear it was important to him.