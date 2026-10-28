The popular MMA analyst argues that the quality of a fighter’s victories matters more than the number of title defences on their resume.

Lucas Tracy made a straightforward argument that a fighter’s GOAT credentials should be judged by the quality of their opponents rather than the context of their fights.

What Did Lucas Tracy Say About the UFC GOAT Debate?

Over the years, naming an MMA fighter the GOAT has largely come down to personal preference. Now, Lucas Tracy, an MMA analyst with around 170,000 subscribers, has introduced another perspective to the debate.

The GOAT debate in the MMA community is never-ending, with no universally accepted criteria for determining who truly deserves the greatest-of-all-time label.

“Title defenses hardly mean anything as far as the goat conversation is concerned,” Tracy said on his YouTube channel.

“A title defense, let me give you a title defense. Jon Jones defended his title against old man Stipe Miocic. I don’t even remember which card it was, but he defended his Heavyweight against old man Stipe Miocic, so tell me which win means more, Jones beating old man Stipe, or Petr Yan beating Song YaDong at UFC 299. A 3 round non title fight,” he said, explaining his argument.

Tracy’s example involving Petr Yan raises an interesting point about how victories are evaluated in the GOAT debate. Yan has since become a major talking point after defending his bantamweight title against former champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333.

Yan’s legacy remains a subject of debate, with fans and analysts divided over whether he belongs among the division’s greatest fighters. Many consider him a GOAT contender because of his victories over several of the division’s top names. But some don’t.

Aljamain Sterling Doesn’t Consider Petr Yan a GOAT

For context, Petr Yan has held the bantamweight title twice in his career. However, he has only one successful title defense, which came last weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Yan holds a 21-5 record, with wins over several notable names, including Jose Aldo, Urijah Faber, and Merab Dvalishvili, whom he has defeated twice.

Despite those victories, former champion Aljamain Sterling has pushed back against Yan’s inclusion in the bantamweight GOAT conversation, pointing to his limited number of title defenses.

Sterling, however, praised Yan’s technical ability and acknowledged that he belongs in the conversation alongside Dominick Cruz and TJ Dillashaw. Still, Yan’s record of just one successful title defence remains a key reason Sterling believes he falls short of GOAT status.