Usman Nurmagomedov is now officially a free agent after his 90-day exclusivity period with the PFL and is now free to sign with any organization.

The mixed martial arts free agency landscape just received a massive shakeup. Exactly 90 days after making quick work of Archie Colgan at PFL New York, Usman Nurmagomedov has officially hit the open market. With his exclusive 90-day negotiation window with the PFL now expired, the undefeated Dagestani star is legally cleared to entertain offers from any promotion on the planet and the UFC is standing right at the front of the line.

Nurmagomedov, 28, enters free agency at the absolute peak of his powers. Holding a pristine 22-0 professional record with 16 finishes and one no contest, he fulfilled the final bout of his PFL deal on July 31 with a dominant first-round knockout over Colgan. Having already captured and defended lightweight gold across the Bellator and PFL banners, the American Kickboxing Academy standout has effectively cleared out every major obstacle put in front of him outside the Octagon.

The Battle for Combat Sports' Top Free Agent

Now, a high-stakes bidding war is officially underway. While PFL executives will almost certainly throw astronomical figures at the wall to keep their crown jewel on the roster, the competitive lure of stepping into the UFC lightweight division is immense.