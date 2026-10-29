Usman Nurmagomedov Officially Hits Free Agency as PFL Exclusivity Expires
Usman Nurmagomedov is now officially a free agent after his 90-day exclusivity period with the PFL and is now free to sign with any organization.
The mixed martial arts free agency landscape just received a massive shakeup. Exactly 90 days after making quick work of Archie Colgan at PFL New York, Usman Nurmagomedov has officially hit the open market. With his exclusive 90-day negotiation window with the PFL now expired, the undefeated Dagestani star is legally cleared to entertain offers from any promotion on the planet and the UFC is standing right at the front of the line.
Nurmagomedov, 28, enters free agency at the absolute peak of his powers. Holding a pristine 22-0 professional record with 16 finishes and one no contest, he fulfilled the final bout of his PFL deal on July 31 with a dominant first-round knockout over Colgan. Having already captured and defended lightweight gold across the Bellator and PFL banners, the American Kickboxing Academy standout has effectively cleared out every major obstacle put in front of him outside the Octagon.
The Battle for Combat Sports' Top Free Agent
Now, a high-stakes bidding war is officially underway. While PFL executives will almost certainly throw astronomical figures at the wall to keep their crown jewel on the roster, the competitive lure of stepping into the UFC lightweight division is immense.
A move to the UFC would instantly position Nurmagomedov for high-profile matchups against the division's elite. With his long-time training partner Islam Makhachev continuing his reign near the top of the sport, Usman's arrival would add another compelling narrative to the 155-pound landscape. Whether he chooses to test his mettle against UFC contenders or leverage his position for a record-breaking contract extension with the PFL, the 28-year-old holds every piece of leverage at the bargaining table.
At 22-0 with youth, momentum, and an unblemished resume on his side, Usman Nurmagomedov isn't just another fighter shopping for a deal; he is the most valuable free agent in combat sports today. Wherever he decides to sign his next contract will immediately alter the landscape of lightweight MMA for years to come.