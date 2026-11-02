The former welterweight title challenger has challenged champion Islam Makhachev to a competitive padel match, asking him to bring a partner of his choice.

“Islam loves to play padel. He’s been playing a lot of padel. So I want to make this offer to Islam today on Submission Radio: $100,000 matchup, padel, me versus you, Islam. You get your partner, whatever pro you want in the world. I’ll get a pro. $100,000 donated to charity, right here on Submission Radio,” Covington said.

Colby Covington challenged Makhachev to a padel match during an interview with *Submission Radio* and told him to bring a professional partner. Covington has even put $100,000 on the line, with the money set to be donated to charity.

Makhachev enjoys sports outside MMA and is often seen playing soccer, basketball, and padel with his teammates during camps.

However, Islam Makhachev is yet to respond to Covington’s challenge.

Covington has recently been talking a lot about Makhachev. A few days ago, the polarizing MMA personality came to the champion’s defense over his layoff.

Covington Defends Makhachev

Makhachev has been a hot topic ever since the UFC booked an interim welterweight title fight between No. 1 contender Carlos Prates and No. 3 contender Michael Morales.

Many expected Makhachev to defend his belt against Prates in January. However, Makhachev said he would only fight the winner of the two.

The interim title fight also gives Makhachev time off to observe Ramadan, which falls between February and March 2027.

Covington shared the same opinion. Citing Makhachev’s first title defense against Ian Garry in August, Covington said the champion deserves some time off.

“I was surprised. I thought he just fought two or three months ago. I thought he just had a title defense. Give him a little time to get through Ramadan. The January date for him didn’t work out,” Covington said.

He also took a shot at the contenders, particularly Michael Morales, claiming that Morales has not defeated any prominent names to warrant a title shot.

“What have those guys done? Michael Morales has fought nobody. He’s been tested by nobody. He’s had an impressive win streak and some nice showcasing wins, but he hasn’t had a premier marquee matchup, a main event shot with an ex-champ or a title challenger. So I don’t think that deserves to be an interim title, but that’s why the UFC and Hunter Campbell are so great at what they do, and they see something, and they know something,” Covington added.