A 16-1 heavyweight takes a dig at Josh Hokit after ‘The Incredible Hok’s diss track targeting UFC stars goes viral.

Hokit named his track “ MSG Freestyle by J-Word ,” which he released on social media and YouTube. It quickly made its way around the internet and sparked reactions from fans, and it caught Walker’s attention too.

The diss track has made waves on the internet, with members of the MMA community sharing their reactions. Recently, 16-1 heavyweight Valter Walker reacted to it by mocking Hokit.

Josh Hokit has chosen an unusual way to take shots at his rivals in the UFC , which he made popular in the promotion. He released a diss track targeting Ciryl Gane , Alex Pereira , Ilia Topuria , Jon Jones , and others ahead of his heavyweight title fight against the Frenchman, which will headline UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

He immediately shared his reaction to Hokit’s diss track. Walker did not seem particularly impressed and instead used the opportunity to question the heavyweight’s abilities inside the octagon.

“Better Rapper than fighter @Josh_HokitUFC,” Walker wrote.

Check out Valter Walker's X post below:

However, Walker’s criticism comes at a time when Hokit is preparing for the biggest test of his career. The heavyweight title challenger remains an underdog heading into UFC 334. Many fighters and analysts are counting him out, saying he is not ready for the step up in competition, but others, like Jorge Masvidal, believe ‘The Incredible Hok’s’ wrestling prowess will lead him to get his hand raised at UFC 334.

Jorge Masvidal sees a path to victory for Josh Hokit against Ciryl Gane

On the Deep Waters show, Masvidal explained why he believes Hokit’s wrestling could cause problems for Gane. He predicted that Hokit could take the Frenchman down, keep him under pressure with ground-and-pound, and capitalize if Gane attempts to escape.

“I think Hokit gets him down, he could break him, standing over him, punching him. Gane will almost get away, he'll re-shoot. ... I'm betting the house on Hokit, and I'm literally betting the house on Hokit because the odds, I'm going to put real f*cking money on Hokit,” Masvidal said.

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

Hokit remains undefeated in his career, with 10 victories to his name. He is riding high on confidence after knocking out the dangerous Derrick Lewis in his most recent bout at UFC Fight Night 250. He will try to carry that momentum into UFC 334 and capture the heavyweight gold.