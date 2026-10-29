Alexander Volkanovski has called out mainstream media outlets for ignoring his historic accomplishments.

Yet, despite his historic dominance on the global stage, the 38-year-old icon is frustrated with how major news outlets back home continue to ignore his historic run. And he is finally calling them out.

Following his historic title defense over Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 , the first Australian-born UFC champion broke his record for the most featherweight title-fight wins in promotional history.

Alexander Volkanovski just cemented his status as the greatest featherweight in UFC history, but he still cannot get the respect he deserves from the mainstream media.

Alexander Volkanovski Says Mainstream Outlets Don't Understand MMA

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the featherweight king addressed his lack of major network coverage back home. Rather than calling it an act of hostility, Volkanovski took a diplomatic path, putting the blame on a simple knowledge gap regarding mixed martial arts in the mainstream landscape.

"It does upset me a little bit that I know some of the mainstream media won't ever try and show that, or maybe they don't know," Volkanovski admitted. "Again, I'm not saying they're hating on me. Maybe it's just not their sport. They don't understand it, and they don't know enough. So I'm trying to give them the benefit of the doubt. But I'm very thankful for the people that do."

Volkanovski won the featherweight title by beating Max Holloway at UFC 245 in December 2019, then made five defenses in his first reign. Ilia Topuria knocked him out at UFC 298 in February 2024. He regained the belt with a win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314 in April 2025, then beat Lopes again in a January rematch.

Evloev entered UFC 333 at 20-0 with 10 UFC wins. Volkanovski handed him his first loss in 11 UFC appearances, finishing the fight with six seconds left in Round 2.

Others in the MMA space have made a similar case since UFC 333. Media figures the Kairouz brothers said Volkanovski does not get enough credit at home, and argued he belongs among the greatest athletes Australia has produced.

To force the mainstream world to finally give him his flowers, Volkanovski is looking to make a move that no one can ignore. Instead of looking for his next featherweight title defense, the 145-pound king officially called for a lightweight title superfight against Justin Gaethje, proposing it as a high-stakes, double-retirement bout.

UFC CEO Dana White reacted to the call-out at the UFC 333 post-fight press conference, stating that the promotion's matchmaking team has no intention of saying no to "The Great."

However, if the Gaethje superfight fails to materialize, the champion noted he is equally thrilled to vacate his 145-pound throne to fight No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan for the vacant 155-pound gold, ensuring his quest for undeniable mainstream respect is far from over.