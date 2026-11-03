Aljamain Sterling clapped back at Sean O'Malley, who took a swipe at Sterling for questioning why he got the title shot.

The verbal sparring between former UFC bantamweight champions Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley is far from over.

O'Malley recently stirred the pot on social media, taking aim at Sterling's stance on title contention. Pointing back to their clash on August 19, 2023, in Boston, where O'Malley knocked out Sterling to claim the bantamweight throne, O'Malley questioned why Sterling remains vocal against his own title aspirations.

Never one to back down from online banter, Sterling fired back with a sharp response on X: "Lol cool. I came into this sport on merit. Not hand outs. To each his own. Cheers suga t*ts."