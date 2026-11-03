Aljamain Sterling Responds to Sean O’Malley’s Latest Swipes: "Cheers Suga T*ts"
Aljamain Sterling clapped back at Sean O'Malley, who took a swipe at Sterling for questioning why he got the title shot.
The verbal sparring between former UFC bantamweight champions Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley is far from over.
O'Malley recently stirred the pot on social media, taking aim at Sterling's stance on title contention. Pointing back to their clash on August 19, 2023, in Boston, where O'Malley knocked out Sterling to claim the bantamweight throne, O'Malley questioned why Sterling remains vocal against his own title aspirations.
Never one to back down from online banter, Sterling fired back with a sharp response on X: "Lol cool. I came into this sport on merit. Not hand outs. To each his own. Cheers suga t*ts."
A Featherweight Rematch on the Horizon?
Sterling's latest jab follows a recent invitation for O'Malley to join him in the 145-pound weight class. After surrendering his bantamweight title to O'Malley, Sterling made the move up to featherweight. He recently pitched a revenge matchup, urging O'Malley to jump divisions if he wants to get "ones back".
The landscape at featherweight is heating up as Sterling prepares for his upcoming bout against Kevin Vallejos at UFC Qatar. Sterling has highlighted his elite wrestling and grappling depth as the key difference-maker to secure a win. Former champion Alexander Volkanovski even weighed in recently, stating he backs Sterling over Jean Silva for a featherweight title shot if Sterling successfully defeats Vallejos.
Meanwhile, O'Malley faces a crucial career crossroads after experiencing title fight setbacks against Merab Dvalishvili. Whether "Suga" decides to make the leap to 145 pounds remains to be seen, but Sterling has clearly left the door open for a massive redemption fight.