September 20, 2026, Los Angeles, California, USA: ARMAN TSARUKYAN defeated MAURICIO RUFFY by KO (elbows) at 4:56 of Round 1 during UFC 331 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Los Angeles USA - ZUMAo117 20260920_zsp_o117_037 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

559 Fights champion Joshua Simpson calls Arman Tsarukyan the GOAT, praising his elite grappling, improving striking and all-around MMA skills.

“Arman is the GOAT right now,” Simpson said, explaining why Tsarukyan stands out among the sport’s current generation.

Simpson sees Tsarukyan as the next step in the evolution of mixed martial arts, blending top-notch grappling skills with striking that’s becoming more and more lethal. He even likens Tsarukyan's style to that of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Arman Tsarukyan is making waves for more than just his championship dreams, with 559 Fights champion Joshua Simpson hailing him as the greatest fighter in MMA right now.

Joshua Simpson Compares Tsarukyan’s Grappling to Khabib

Simpson particularly praised Tsarukyan’s ability to mix different aspects of his game without sacrificing his grappling strength.

“Arman is on fire mixing everything up. His grappling is just as good as Khabib’s, some of the best grapplers we’ve seen,” Simpson explained.

The comparison is significant given Nurmagomedov’s incredible legacy. The former champion retired with an undefeated 29-0 professional record, solidifying his place as one of the most formidable grapplers in UFC history. His relentless wrestling, positional control and ground-and-pound helped him defeat elite opponents, including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Tsarukyan, meanwhile, has developed into one of the lightweight division’s most dangerous all-around competitors. His split-decision victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 showcased his ability to compete with elite opposition, while his second-round submission of Dan Hooker in November 2025 further highlighted his grappling credentials. He subsequently knocked out Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 in September 2026.

Tsarukyan’s Improving Striking Adds Another Dimension

Simpson also believes Tsarukyan’s striking improvements could make him even more difficult to handle.

“He’s taking time to improve his striking where he’s becoming a legit threat,” Simpson said.

He added: “I think for the newest generation, he’s the newest updated model of a martial artist that we got right now.”

That evaluation really highlights what makes Tsarukyan so compelling: he can wrestle, submit opponents and increasingly threaten them on the feet. However, the ultimate measure of his legacy will be whether he can translate those skills into UFC championship success.

With his sights set firmly on the lightweight title, Tsarukyan now has the chance to show that Simpson’s high praise can indeed lead to some shiny gold.