Carlos Prates Dares Islam Makhachev to Fight Him and Promises to Destroy His Legacy
Carlos Prates has challenged Islam Makhachev to step into the octagon with him, boldly promising to destroy the UFC champion’s legacy if they ever fight.
The welterweight division is the most talked about in the UFC right now. Reports say champion Islam Makhachev will be out for some time, and Dana White has openly announced that an interim title fight will happen. The fight will be between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. Ahead of that, the Brazilian has fired back at Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Team Khabib, who called Makhachev the greatest.
Carlos Prates Makes Bold Islam Makhachev Prediction: “Mark My Words”
Ali Abdelaziz recently warned the contenders to talk less. In his view, the Dagestani is the champion and maybe the greatest fighter of this generation, and he will make anyone who steps up look bad. Abdelaziz said none of them add anything to his legacy, and that Makhachev fights out of passion, love of the sport and for the fans.
Prates fired back, challenging the welterweight champion to prove his love for the sport by facing the top contender in January. The Brazilian made it clear he has no interest in helping the champion build an even greater resume. Instead, he intends to bring Makhachev’s reign to a crashing halt.
In his words, “If fights for passion, he would fight the number 1 contender in January. I will not add anything on his legacy, I will finish his legacy brother, and also, he will make me look great. Mark my words.”
UFC Changes Plans for Islam Makhachev as Carlos Prates Gets Interim Title Fight Against Michael Morales
Makhachev last fought in August, when he defended his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 and won by unanimous decision. A January fight with Prates had been the promotion's plan for his next appearance, and the Dagestani also wanted to fight before Ramadan started. That is no longer the case. Instead, the UFC has booked Prates vs. Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336 on Jan. 30 in Toronto.
“Well, Islam, you know, on average, Islam fights like once a year, and uh he was slated for January and then said, I don't want to fight until after Ramadan. You can’t hold up divisions like this. You got to keep moving, and this fight makes sense,” White said.
Prates vs. Morales will shape the future of the division. The winner becomes the interim champion, so by the time Makhachev returns, the welterweight division will already have a new face at the top.