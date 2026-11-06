Despite his showdown with Jake Paul falling through, BKFC hints at fresh, massive opportunities on the horizon for Darren Till.

Darren Till may have missed out on a lucrative showdown with money spinner Jake Paul, but according to the BKFC boss, the promotion has no shortage of plans for the former UFC title challenger.

Those results have given the promotion a reason to keep him busy, and Feldman appears keen to build on that momentum. Although Till initially signed a three-fight agreement, the BKFC president says the organisation has options on his next few appearances and expects their partnership to continue.

Till has made a strong start to his bare-knuckle career. The former UFC title challenger has won both of his appearances under the BKFC banner, stopping Aaron Chalmers in his promotional debut before earning a decision victory over Yoel Romero at BKFC 94 in Manchester in September.

Recently, promotion president David Feldman has teased some major names for Darren Till’s next opponent, with an announcement potentially coming within weeks. He also made it clear that the promotion sees a future with the British fighter beyond his initial contract

“We have options,” the BKFC head honcho told MMA Fighting. “I get along very, very well with him. I get along very, very well with his management, but there is a fight or two outside of BKFC that he would like that would be a really, really big payday for him. That’s why we did it as an option. But we do have options on his next few fights. There is going to be a longer relationship with BKFC and Darren Till.”

Date, Venue of Darren Till's Next Fight Still Yet to Be Revealed

He also offered a possible glimpse of where Till could compete next. A return to Liverpool, potentially at a soccer stadium, is among the ideas being considered, although a future appearance in the United States has not been ruled out.

More importantly, the promotion seems to be working on opponents who could make Till’s next appearance a notable one. Feldman suggested that at least one of those names could feature in an announcement expected within the next couple of weeks.

“We’re going to have some big names for Darren Till in the mix very, very shortly,” he said. “One of them will be part of our announcement we’re going to make in the next couple weeks.”

Jake Paul Fight Remains a Possible Option for Till

Till’s future outside BKFC also came into focus when he emerged as a potential opponent for Jake Paul. The two were reportedly in discussions for a boxing match before Paul ultimately chose PFL welterweight Cedric Doumbe for his planned Christmas Eve return to the ring.

Feldman was not entirely opposed to Till pursuing that opportunity. In fact, he believes the former UFC fighter has the ability to make the matchup competitive and potentially come away with a significant payday. However, BKFC would prefer to keep Till active within its own roster if it can find the right fight.

The president explained that there is little sense in making Till wait eight or nine months for an opponent if a lucrative opportunity elsewhere becomes available. Allowing him to compete outside the promotion would help preserve his momentum rather than leave him inactive.

“If we have a fight that I think we’re going to have in the next two weeks to announce, then obviously he’s fighting for BKFC. If we don’t then there is an option for him to possibly to fight a Jake Paul or something like that,” Feldman said.

He also made his assessment of Till’s chances against Paul clear, saying the British fighter could not only compete with the YouTuber-turned-boxer but had a “very good chance of beating him as well.”