NEW Dominick Reyes Accuses Daniel Cormier of Marginalizing His Achievements After UFC 333 Win

Daniel Cormier and Dominick Reyes (Image Credits: Imago)

Dominick Reyes has called out Daniel Cormier for allegedly downplaying his achievements after his win at UFC 333.

In the UFC, fans have seen how small things can turn into big rivalries between fighters. One of the biggest examples is the beef between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, which started with a small clash. Now, it seems Dominick Reyes and Daniel Cormier are heading down a similar path. Reyes did not like DC’s comments during the broadcast and has been mocking the former champion on social media for not giving him enough credit for his achievements. Dominick Reyes Blasts Daniel Cormier After UFC 333 Win, Accuses Him of Disrespect Dominick Reyes went after Daniel Cormier on X following his first-round TKO win over Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 333. The trigger was Cormier calling him "kid" during the broadcast. Reyes fired off a run of posts. He asked who actually likes hearing from a hater like Cormier and said he was tired of being the nice guy. He wrote, “Real talk, who actually likes hearing low iq hater ass DC? Sick of being the nice guy while these clowns flat out disrespect and marginalize what I've done in this sport. These so called ‘experts’. And no Jon jones didn’t whoop all of us, he whooped you! Bad! Multiple times. Kid.”

Cormier answered calmly. He said he doesn't mean "kid" negatively and has only ever told Reyes the truth. According to Cormier, he praises Reyes when he does something great, like he did that night. However, when Reyes has a bad fight, like his last one against Johnny Walker, Cormier is honest about that too. Still, he felt the comments suggested Reyes had been carrying something for a while, and he told him he can always talk to him because he isn't hard to find. Dominick Reyes Fires Back at Daniel Cormier Over Alleged Bias Toward Caucasus Fighters Reyes wasn't done. He fired back at Cormier for showing more support for fighters from the Caucasus region than for American fighters. And he warned that comments like that can change how fans see a fighter and affect his career. Cormier kept his cool. He said he likes Reyes, pointed out that he praised his performance that night, and asked him to drop the argument. He offered to meet him in person to talk it out. Reyes said it doesn't matter to him whether DC likes him. All he wants is fair, well-informed commentary. He agreed to stop but made it clear he wasn't doing it because Cormier asked. For those who don’t know, Reyes has bounced back in his career from losing 4 fights back to back now he has won 5 out of his last 6 fights, which suggests that he is eyeing just one thing: a title shot.