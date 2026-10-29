Fedor Emelianenko has publicly slammed UFC CEO Dana White, accusing the promoter of constantly changing his story regarding their failed 2009 contract negotiations.

Now, the iconic Russian heavyweight -- who retired with a 40-7 record without ever fighting in the UFC -- is firing back at White's business ethics.

For over a decade, the UFC boss has given mixed signals about his failed attempt to sign PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko, sometimes claiming he was glad the deal fell through.

Dana White has spent years changing his story about the biggest failed superfight in MMA history, but the legend on the other side of the table is finally setting the record straight.

Fedor Emelianenko Accuses Dana White of Changing His Story on UFC Talks

In a recent interview shared by Red Corner MMA on X (with video credited to Ushatayka), the former PRIDE heavyweight champion did not hold back when discussing White's business words. Emelianenko made it clear that he prefers business partners who can honor a handshake, slamming the UFC boss's changing public narratives over the years.

"There are different kinds of businessmen. Some are decent and respectful," Emelianenko stated. "Some people don't even need a contract. A handshake is enough; they keep their word. But now Dana is talking all sorts of nonsense. First he wanted me, then he didn't. Then he regretted it, then he's glad he never signed me.”

He added, “The man talks and changes his story. He simply doesn't stand by his words. His way of doing business doesn't sit well with me. A legend? If someone thinks he's a legend, let them."

The roots of the rift trace back to 2009 when the UFC's pursuit of Emelianenko for a stadium megafight against Brock Lesnar collapsed over co-promotion disputes. Despite going unbeaten through 28 fights from 2001 to 2010 and dominating as the former PRIDE heavyweight champion (2003-2007), Emelianenko never fought in the UFC, leaving the Lesnar matchup as one of MMA's biggest unanswered "what ifs."

White's public stance has famously flipped ever since. In 2013, White claimed he was relieved the expensive deal fell through. By the time the 50-year-old Russian legend retired on Feb. 4, 2023, losing by first-round TKO to Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 to end his career with a 40-7 (1 NC) record, the UFC boss openly dismissed his heavyweight GOAT status.

Most recently, on The Pivot Podcast, White changed his tone again, claiming he and Lorenzo Fertitta walked out of the original meeting saying "thank God they said no" because the financial offer they made out of desperation was simply too massive.

Years have passed, but both men still tell different versions of how the biggest free-agent pursuit in MMA history fell apart.

