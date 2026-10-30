Gabriel Bonfim was preparing for a major opportunity on November 7, when he was expected to face Brady in a five-round contest at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. However, the matchup fell apart after Brady withdrew from the event because of an infection.

Bonfim subsequently shared a message on Instagram, confirming that he would not be competing on the scheduled date and suggesting that he was waiting for further developments.

The Brazilian welterweight was preparing for a major opportunity on November 7, when he was expected to face Brady in a five-round contest at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. However, the matchup fell apart after Brady withdrew from the event because of an infection.

Gabriel Bonfim has addressed the cancellation of his scheduled main event against Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 124, expressing disappointment while remaining focused on his long-term goal of becoming a UFC champion.

Gabriel Bonfim Responds to Sean Brady's Withdrawal

In his Instagram statement, Bonfim acknowledged that his fight had been canceled after Brady informed the UFC that he was unable to compete.

The Brazilian expressed frustration about receiving the news so close to the event. With preparations already underway, losing a main event opportunity shortly before fight night was understandably disappointing.

However, Bonfim did not allow the setback to overshadow his broader ambitions. He acknowledged that circumstances sometimes develop beyond a fighter's control and emphasized that his ultimate objective remained unchanged.

He also suggested that there could be further news regarding his situation, although he did not announce a replacement opponent or confirm another fight date.

The statement gave fans an initial indication of his plans following the cancellation. Rather than announcing a change of opponent himself, Bonfim left the door open for developments from the promotion.

Why Was the UFC Vegas 124 Main Event Canceled?

Bonfim and Brady were scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 124 in a welterweight matchup that carried considerable importance for both contenders.

Brady's withdrawal because of an infection forced the UFC to reconsider its plans for the November 7 event. The cancellation was particularly unfortunate for Bonfim because he had been preparing for a five-round opportunity against an established name in the division.

The UFC subsequently moved toward a different heavyweight main event featuring Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker.

For Bonfim, however, the change meant losing the opportunity to compete on the original card. His statement made clear that he would not be fighting on Nov. 7, rather than simply waiting for another opponent to be confirmed for that date.

Gabriel Bonfim Remains Focused on Becoming UFC Champion

Despite the disappointment, Bonfim reiterated that his ambitions in the UFC remain firmly centered on becoming a champion. The Brazilian has continued building his reputation as a dangerous welterweight, and his willingness to compete against established opponents has helped him earn opportunities in increasingly important matchups.

A main event against Brady would have offered another chance to strengthen his position in the division. Although that opportunity disappeared, the cancellation does not necessarily change the long-term direction of his career.

Bonfim's response also demonstrated the importance of staying prepared for circumstances that can change quickly in professional MMA. Injuries and medical issues regularly affect fight schedules, sometimes forcing fighters to wait for another opportunity despite completing much of their training camp.

What's Next for Gabriel Bonfim?

The immediate question surrounding Bonfim is when the UFC will book his next appearance. His Instagram message indicated that he was expecting further developments, but no replacement fight or new date was confirmed in his statement.

A rescheduled matchup with Brady could remain an option if both fighters become available, although the UFC has not confirmed such a plan. For now, Bonfim will have to wait for the promotion's next decision. While losing a main event opportunity is a frustrating setback, the Brazilian appears determined to keep moving toward his championship ambitions.

His reaction suggests that the cancellation has not changed his ultimate goal. Bonfim still wants to reach the top of the welterweight division, and his next booking will provide another opportunity to move closer to that objective.