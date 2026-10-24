Jorge Masvidal backs Ilia Topuria to beat Justin Gaethje in a potential rematch, explaining why he still believes in the former champion despite his recent defeat.

Masvidal was asked about Gaethje’s claim that Topuria is too small to become lightweight champion again. While he acknowledged that the Spaniard is not the biggest fighter at 155 pounds, he argued that size is not everything when it comes to knockout power.

The former BMF title holder believes Topuria could turn things around if the two lightweight rivals meet again. He has also boldly claimed that he would bet his house on ‘El Matador’ in a potential rematch against Gaethje.

Jorge Masvidal remains confident in Ilia Topuria ’s skills, even though the Spaniard suffered a brutal beating and lost his title to Justin Gaethje at the UFC White House card.

Masvidal explained that Topuria possesses the kind of power and precision that can trouble even the division’s biggest names. He also pointed out that the Spaniard managed to drop Gaethje with a body shot during their previous encounter, showing that ‘El Matador’ can hurt the reigning champion.

The former UFC star also suggested that Topuria might have had opportunities to finish Gaethje in their first fight but became too focused on pursuing submissions. Masvidal believes that a different approach could produce a different outcome in a potential rematch.

“I think Gaethje is not exactly wrong that he's small for 155. I could agree, he's not the biggest. But like I said before, when he went up in weight, you don't have to be the biggest to hit the hardest. He hits hard and he's accurate and he's fast. I mean, he dropped Gaethje. Gaethje is a current champ. He dropped him with a body shot. Maybe had he not gone for the submissions, his mind was a little clouded there. I think maybe he could have got a stoppage, but who knows,” Masvidal said.

Despite Gaethje’s impressive victory in their first meeting at UFC Freedom 250, Masvidal has no doubts about whom he would back if the UFC booked an immediate rematch. The former fighter made his prediction clear, expressing complete confidence in Topuria’s ability to avenge the defeat.

“I would bet the house on Ilia in the rematch. Gaethje and Ilia, I would bet the house on Ilia,” Masvidal added.

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments below:

Topuria and Gaethje delivered one of the most exciting bouts in UFC history, with the Spaniard dropping ‘The Highlight’ with body shots in the second round and going for a submission. Had he landed more strikes rather than going for the submission, he may have finished the American.

That said, Gaethje later inflicted too much damage on Topuria, whose face was bruised and whose eyes were almost swollen shut. The Spaniard could not continue after the fourth round and lost his lightweight title.

Will Ilia Topuria get an immediate rematch against Justin Gaethje?

Topuria has been demanding a rematch against Gaethje. However, the champion remains skeptical about whether he will fight one more time or hang up his gloves, a decision he said he will make early next year.

Even if Gaethje comes back to defend the title, Arman Tsarukyan is also in line, and the champion has said that if he defends, it would likely be against Tsarukyan. That nearly cancels Topuria’s chances of getting an immediate rematch.

Many are expecting and demanding that Topuria take on Paddy Pimblett in his return after losing the title.