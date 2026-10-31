NEW Jacobe Smith Blasts Dominick Reyes for DC Commentary Criticisms: "They Get a Little Butt-Hurt" Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Jacobe Smith (left) and Dominick Reyes (right) Imago Images

Jacobe Smith believes Dominick Reyes was wrong for his criticism of Daniel Cormier's commentary, claiming the former title challenger got 'butthurt.'

From This Article 1 . Defensive Stance for the Coach

Commentary in the UFC has always been a lightning rod for debate, but when fighters start targeting former multi-division champions on the mic, team loyalty tends to step up. Case in point: undefeated welterweight prospect Jacobe Smith taking aim at former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes over his recent public spat with Daniel Cormier. The tension originated following UFC 333, where Reyes scored a first-round stoppage over Azamat Murzakanov. Afterward, Reyes went on a social media tirade criticizing Cormier’s broadcast work, accusing the former double champ of disrespect and marginalizing his achievements. Defensive Stance for the Coach Speaking ahead of his fight at UFC Vegas 123, Smith, who trains alongside Cormier, did not hold back when asked about Reyes taking shots at his coach’s commentary style.

"They get a little butt-hurt and get to running their mouth talking sh*t that they don’t really mean," Smith stated candidly. Smith's defense highlights the thin skin some athletes exhibit when receiving objective technical feedback during a live broadcast. While Reyes felt aggrieved by Cormier calling him "kid" and breaking down past losses alongside recent successes, Cormier himself noted he was simply delivering honest, unbiased analysis. For Smith, who boasts an unblemished 13-0 professional record with nine finishes, the noise surrounding commentary is just a distraction that fighters should ignore. Holding five career knockouts and four submission victories, the rising 170-pound standout prefers to let his own dominant wrestling and striking performance inside the Octagon do all the talking. Meanwhile, Reyes, who carries a 17-5 professional record featuring 10 wins by knockout, has maintained that his frustration stems from wanting fair, accurate commentary for fighters working their way back up the rankings. While the debate over broadcast bias will likely rage on, Smith made it abundantly clear that any fighter attacking Cormier’s credibility will have to deal with the young guard protecting their coach.