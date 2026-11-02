UFC Vegas 123 Post-Event Facts: Bantamweight Continues Warpath
At UFC Vegas 123, lightweight contender Tom Nolan proved he had what it took to hang with one of the stalwarts of the old guard in the grizzled Renato Moicano.
Despite the controversial stand up when the Brazilian had his back, Nolan picked apart the veteran with a series of knees and punches that left Moicano unable to continue. In the co-main event, Jacobe Smith extended his winning streak to 14 when he dominated perennial contender Randy Brown, taking him down at will and bloodying him with vicious elbows.
These are some of the most interesting post-event facts about the main card fighters of UFC Vegas 123.
UFC Vegas 123: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani def. Farman Hasanov
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
Lebosnoyani has now won seven fights in a row, which includes three in the UFC. His TKO win over Hasanov stands as his first stoppage triumph in the promotion since making his debut back in February. It was also his first victory by finish since earning his contract on the Contender Series in September 2025
Four of his 12 wins as a professional have occurred by strikes
Farman Hasanov
Hasanov's loss to Lebosnoyani was the first of his professional run, with the last time he didn’t get his hand raised after a bout coming in 2022 in his final amateur fight. All of his losses in mixed martial arts have come by way of stoppage
His UFC record now stands at 1-1 in 2026
UFC Vegas 123: Luana Santos def. Yana Santos
Luana Santos
Luana Santos is now 4-0 in her last four fights since moving back up to bantamweight; she has won one of those bouts by finish and three by decision. Her five takedowns against Yana Santos were the most she had ever landed in a UFC contest
She is now 6-0 in promotional tilts that have taken place in Las Vegas
Yana Santos
Her loss to Luana Santos was the end of her previous three-fight win streak. The fight also saw her get taken to the canvas the most in her UFC tenure after surrendering five takedowns from Santos
Her UFC record now stands at 7-6
UFC Vegas 123: Cody Durden def. Ode' Osbourne
Cody Durden
Durden's four-bout run in the company in 2026 marked the most he had fought in a calendar year since 2020. His win over Osbourne brought that run to an even 2-2
Seven of his 19 wins have now come via the judge’s scorecards
Ode' Osbourne
Osbourne's loss to Durden extended his current losing streak to two fights. He has not won a bout since starching Luis Gurule back in April 2025
He is now 1-5 in his last six scraps
UFC Vegas 123: Jacobe Smith def. Randy Brown
Jacobe Smith
Smith's win over Brown served as his first decision victory in the UFC, as well as his first since July 2023. His record in the organization now stands at 5-0. His undefeated record now stands at 14-0.
Randy Brown
Brown's loss to Smith is his third consecutive setback. He has not won a fight since April 2025 after knocking out Nicolas Dalby
In his last four losses, he had lost entirely to fighters that were younger than him
His UFC record now stands at 14-9
UFC Vegas 123: Tom Nolan def. Renato Moicano
Tom Nolan
Nolan's win over Moicano is his sixth in a row, with three of those bouts ending via stoppage. Other than his loss to Nikolas Motta in his debut, the Aussie has outlanded every single opponent he has faced inside the Octagon. He has now earned two Performance of the Night bonuses
Renato Moicano
Moicano's loss to Nolan dropped his UFC record in 2026 to 1-1 after previously besting Chris Duncan earlier this year. It was also the first time that he had lost a contest by knockout since UFC 256 back in December 2020, where he lost to Rafael Fiziev by strikes in the first round.
His UFC record now stands at 13-8. He is now 2-3 in promotional main events