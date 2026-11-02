At UFC Vegas 123, lightweight contender Tom Nolan proved he had what it took to hang with one of the stalwarts of the old guard in the grizzled Renato Moicano.

These are some of the most interesting post-event facts about the main card fighters of UFC Vegas 123.

Despite the controversial stand up when the Brazilian had his back, Nolan picked apart the veteran with a series of knees and punches that left Moicano unable to continue. In the co-main event, Jacobe Smith extended his winning streak to 14 when he dominated perennial contender Randy Brown, taking him down at will and bloodying him with vicious elbows.

Lebosnoyani has now won seven fights in a row, which includes three in the UFC. His TKO win over Hasanov stands as his first stoppage triumph in the promotion since making his debut back in February. It was also his first victory by finish since earning his contract on the Contender Series in September 2025

Four of his 12 wins as a professional have occurred by strikes

Farman Hasanov

Hasanov's loss to Lebosnoyani was the first of his professional run, with the last time he didn’t get his hand raised after a bout coming in 2022 in his final amateur fight. All of his losses in mixed martial arts have come by way of stoppage

His UFC record now stands at 1-1 in 2026

UFC Vegas 123: Luana Santos def. Yana Santos

Luana Santos

Luana Santos is now 4-0 in her last four fights since moving back up to bantamweight; she has won one of those bouts by finish and three by decision. Her five takedowns against Yana Santos were the most she had ever landed in a UFC contest

She is now 6-0 in promotional tilts that have taken place in Las Vegas

Yana Santos

Her loss to Luana Santos was the end of her previous three-fight win streak. The fight also saw her get taken to the canvas the most in her UFC tenure after surrendering five takedowns from Santos

Her UFC record now stands at 7-6

UFC Vegas 123: Cody Durden def. Ode' Osbourne

Cody Durden

Durden's four-bout run in the company in 2026 marked the most he had fought in a calendar year since 2020. His win over Osbourne brought that run to an even 2-2

Seven of his 19 wins have now come via the judge’s scorecards

Ode' Osbourne

Osbourne's loss to Durden extended his current losing streak to two fights. He has not won a bout since starching Luis Gurule back in April 2025

He is now 1-5 in his last six scraps

UFC Vegas 123: Jacobe Smith def. Randy Brown

Jacobe Smith

Smith's win over Brown served as his first decision victory in the UFC, as well as his first since July 2023. His record in the organization now stands at 5-0. His undefeated record now stands at 14-0.

Randy Brown

Brown's loss to Smith is his third consecutive setback. He has not won a fight since April 2025 after knocking out Nicolas Dalby

In his last four losses, he had lost entirely to fighters that were younger than him

His UFC record now stands at 14-9

UFC Vegas 123: Tom Nolan def. Renato Moicano

Tom Nolan

Nolan's win over Moicano is his sixth in a row, with three of those bouts ending via stoppage. Other than his loss to Nikolas Motta in his debut, the Aussie has outlanded every single opponent he has faced inside the Octagon. He has now earned two Performance of the Night bonuses

Renato Moicano

Moicano's loss to Nolan dropped his UFC record in 2026 to 1-1 after previously besting Chris Duncan earlier this year. It was also the first time that he had lost a contest by knockout since UFC 256 back in December 2020, where he lost to Rafael Fiziev by strikes in the first round.

His UFC record now stands at 13-8. He is now 2-3 in promotional main events