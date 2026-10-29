NEW “The Prediction is Pain”: Randy Brown Delivers Bold UFC Vegas 123 Prediction Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Randy Brown (left) and Jacobe Smith (right) Imago Images

Randy Brown is very confident that he is going to make quick work of Jacobe Smith in their UFC Vegas 123 matchup.

From This Article 1 . Experience Meets Undefeated Ambition

When a last-minute opponent swap threatens to derail a fight camp, some veterans might tread lightly. Not Randy Brown. When Carlos Leal was forced out of their UFC Vegas 123 co-main event clash due to an injury, undefeated prospect Jacobe Smith eagerly stepped up on short notice. But if Smith thinks taking this fight on brief preparation gives him an element of surprise, "Rude Boy" is quick to dismiss the notion. Brown isn't losing any sleep over Smith's unblemished record or sudden entry into the matchup. Heading into the bout, the 36-year-old welterweight veteran made his intentions brutally clear. “The prediction is pain,” Brown said. “I’m going to go in there and do some damage.”

Brown went further, outlining a grim night ahead for his opponent. The Jamaica-born striker plans to cut Smith up with crisp long-range striking and guarantees his hand will be raised regardless of where the action spills. Experience Meets Undefeated Ambition That level of supreme confidence comes backed by a seasoned resume inside the Octagon. Holding a 20-8 professional record, Brown has spent nearly a decade competing against the elite of the 170-pound division. Standing 6-foot-3 with a commanding 78-inch reach, Brown possesses the rangy tools and precise kickboxing needed to pick apart aggressive pressers. On the other side, Smith enters with a spotless 13-0 record and a reputation for smothering wrestling. While Smith has stormed through his opposition thus far, stepping in on short notice against a tall, dangerous veteran like Brown represents a massive step up in competition. For Brown, Smith's shiny record is simply another target. Whether the fight turns into a high-paced kickboxing match on the outside or a grueling battle in the clinch, "Rude Boy" remains convinced that experience and violence will prevail. When the Octagon door closes in Las Vegas, Brown isn't just looking to secure a win on his record, he's looking to leave a painful mark.