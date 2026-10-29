Jake Paul has confirmed his return to the boxing ring with a scheduled fight for Christmas Eve, although an opponent hasn't yet been announced.

As of yet, no opponent has been announced for Paul, although the rumour mill is turning with potential names.

The former Disney star will return to the ring in Dubai, UAE on Christmas Eve and will mark the 'next chapter of his boxing career'.

Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring this year after being obliterated by Anthony Joshua in December last year. In that fight, Paul did better than many believed, albeit in an effort which saw him attempt to avoid Joshua for as long as possible and drop to his knees whenever the two got in close. Despite doing better than people thought, he would be brutally knocked out in sixth round, suffering a broken jaw in the process.

Jake Paul to Return to the Boxing Ring After Suffering a Broken Jaw Last Time Out

Nakisa Bidarian, CEO and co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) indicated that Paul's opponent will be announced within a few days, but did he did confirm that four names were in the hat and were in talks to welcome Paul back to the boxing ring. Tommy Fury, brother of Tyson Fury, is not one of those names.

One name that is being floated about is that of former UFC star and one-time title challenger, Darren Till. Till has had three three boxing matches since losing the UFC, facing Anthony Taylor, Darren Stewart and Luke Rockhold, winning all.

He's recently ventured into the world of Bare knuckle, defeating former reality TV star, Aaron Chalmers before going to a decision with Yoel Romero in a recent fight.

Till would likely be many people's pick for the man to face Paul next.

Paul on his Return

Jake Paul has said on his return, "I've spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I’d face. Nothing that’s happened has changed my belief in myself or what I’m working toward. I’m hungrier than ever, and on Thursday, December 24, I’m returning to the ring in Dubai to start the next chapter of my journey. We’ve got plenty of names on the list; let’s see who signs the contract. Merry Christmas, Dubai. Santa Paul is coming to town, and somebody’s getting knocked out.”

Who do you want to see Jake Paul fight on Christmas Eve?