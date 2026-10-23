Joe Rogan Tells Australia to Start Killing Crocodiles Again After Deadly Attacks

Talking to Robert Whittaker, Joe Rogan has urged Australia to resume crocodile culling following deadly attacks, arguing that stronger population control measures are needed to protect human lives.

Everyone knows Australia for its beautiful beaches and wildlife. But the country is facing a growing debate over its rising saltwater crocodile population and public safety. Since hunting restrictions were introduced in the 1970s, crocodile numbers have recovered significantly. Joe Rogan and Robert Whittaker got into a heated debate over Australia's crocodile population. Rogan argued that dangerous crocodiles should be killed, while Whittaker believes people should avoid waters where crocodiles live.

Joe Rogan And Robert Whittaker Clash Over Killing Crocodiles In Australia Amid Growing Safety Concerns

Rogan insisted that humans shouldn't have to live alongside animals capable of killing them. Whittaker, however, argued that swimming in crocodile-infested waters is a risk people choose to take. On his podcast, the UFC commentator said,

“Bring back killing crocodiles. Make that fun again. If I live in a place, and I'm a human, anything else that lives in the place that wants to kill me should be dead...This is my ground. I'm the person. I'm the one with the brain, the opposable thumbs, and I have the guns. F*ck off...I kill all of you until there's none of you left. I’ll put a few of you in a zoo and we could stare at you from behind the glass. F*ck you forever.”