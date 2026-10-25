Josh Hokit Hilariously Calls Out Alexander Volkanovski for January After His UFC 333 Win
Josh Hokit has hilariously called out Alexander Volkanovski for a potential January fight after extending his winning streak with a victory at UFC 333.
Josh Hokit is one of the most interesting and controversial personalities in the UFC. From jokes about Michelle Obama to 9/11 gags, he stirs up controversy every now and then. He rarely drops the persona he has built for the fans, a blunt, in-your-face, edgy guy. This time, though, he stepped out of character to congratulate Alexander Volkanovski. He still found a way to add his own flavor to the post.
Josh Hokit Makes January Plans Known to Volkanovski After UFC 333 Knockout Win
Volkanovski retained his UFC featherweight title at UFC 333, stopping Movsar Evloev with punches at 4:54 of the second round at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Evloev came out looking for takedowns in the first round, and Volkanovski dealt with them. In the second, he rocked Evloev with a vicious uppercut and followed with a heavy left hook sequence to finish it.
Hokit congratulated Volkanovski on retaining the featherweight title and added that he would see him in January, then tagged UFC 333. He wrote, “Congratulations Volk. I will see you in January. Hashtag ufc 333.”
It reads like a hint at a matchup, but nothing of the sort is happening, and it's a bit absurd coming from a heavyweight. It looks like Hokit is just being Hokit, adding his own spin to the post. Hokit didn't stop at Volkanovski. He also took aim at Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili, saying he can beat both of them. Meanwhile, the American heavyweight superstar is set for the title fight against Ciryl Gane.
Alex Pereira Explains Why Josh Hokit Isn’t Ready to Challenge Ciryl Gane Yet
Pereira doesn't think Hokit is ready for a shot at heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, even with the wins piling up. Asked about it recently, the former two-division champion said Hokit still has work to do.
His first concern is the level of opposition. In Pereira's view, Hokit has faced opponents who weren't in their best form. He also noticed Hokit looking tired in his recent fights, which raises questions about his cardio.
That matters against Gane, Pereira said. Five rounds with the champion could be a major challenge, and unless Hokit has improved his stamina since his last fight, the American is going to have a tough time. Indeed, it will be interesting to see what will happen at UFC 334.