Josh Hokit Hilariously Calls Out Alexander Volkanovski for January After His UFC 333 Win

Josh Hokit has hilariously called out Alexander Volkanovski for a potential January fight after extending his winning streak with a victory at UFC 333.

Josh Hokit is one of the most interesting and controversial personalities in the UFC. From jokes about Michelle Obama to 9/11 gags, he stirs up controversy every now and then. He rarely drops the persona he has built for the fans, a blunt, in-your-face, edgy guy. This time, though, he stepped out of character to congratulate Alexander Volkanovski. He still found a way to add his own flavor to the post.

Josh Hokit Makes January Plans Known to Volkanovski After UFC 333 Knockout Win

Volkanovski retained his UFC featherweight title at UFC 333, stopping Movsar Evloev with punches at 4:54 of the second round at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Evloev came out looking for takedowns in the first round, and Volkanovski dealt with them. In the second, he rocked Evloev with a vicious uppercut and followed with a heavy left hook sequence to finish it.

Hokit congratulated Volkanovski on retaining the featherweight title and added that he would see him in January, then tagged UFC 333. He wrote, “Congratulations Volk. I will see you in January. Hashtag ufc 333.”