Khamzat Chimaev Reveals the Huge Pay Gap He Claims Exists Between Him and Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev has claimed he earned five times more than Sean Strickland and urged the middleweight champion to accept a rematch despite his reported knee injury.

Chimaev claims he earned five times more than Sean Strickland for their fight. He fired back at Strickland's complaints about money, saying he should stop chasing other fights and accept a rematch if he wants a bigger payday.

Strickland is currently injured, and the division is waiting for him to recover. Rumors say that Nassourdine Imavov will fight for the title next instead of Chimaev. Despite this, "Borz" is calling out "Tarzan" for a rematch and taking a dig at his paycheck.

Khamzat Chimaev was back in training the day after he lost his title to Sean Strickland. The result was shocking to everyone, as it was a very close fight. Fans are waiting for a rematch, but there are other contenders in line.

“Whatever it is, I don’t care. I’m not here to cry about it. I go for the money and make the money. The guy who won the fight there, he didn’t make money like me. I made five times more than him. He should accept the fight against me.” The former middleweight champion said in a recent interview with ESPN.

According to Chimaev, fighting him is the best way for the middleweight champion to make more money. Additionally, the Chechen fighter called Strickland's knee injury fake and asked him to accept the fight.

Khamzat Chimaev Calls Sean Strickland's Injury Claims 'Bullsh*t'

Chimaev has called Strickland's injury claims ‘bulls**t’ and given him one more day to accept his $1 million fight offer. The 32-year-old says he is willing to pay the middleweight champion if he agrees to fight him next. During his interview, the Chechen fighter said,

“If he accepts tomorrow, yeah. If he’s not accepting after a couple of years, why should I pay? It’s going to happen if he fights me next, I’ll pay.”

Recently, the UFC's pay structure has been slammed by many fighters, and Strickland is one of them. "Tarzan" is injured and is also dealing with pay issues, which is why fans are not seeing any update on the middleweight division. Fans are hoping the UFC will solve the issue and announce the fight soon.