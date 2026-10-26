The nonstop back-and-forth between Joshua Van and Manel Kape on social media has resumed.

In the co-main event, top welterweight contender Carlos Prates will lock horns with the undefeated Michael Morales, with the winner set to be crowned the interim 170-pound champion.

UFC 336, live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 30, is headlined by a flyweight title clash between reigning champion Joshua Van and knockout artist Manel Kape.

This past weekend, during the live broadcast of UFC 333, the company announced the main and co-main events for UFC 336.

Manel Kape Warns Champ Joshua Van

Kape wants "The Fearless" to work on his defense or "wear a helmet" come UFC 336 fight night. Earlier tonight, he quipped:

"You better spend time working on that defense, kid, or ask the UFC to let u wear a helmet. You have my permission 🫡 Cuz I’m coming to do some serious damage to that pea head."

Check out Manel Kape's comments below:

This is not the first time this month that "Starboy" has warned Van. Even on the 1st of October, Kape issued a chilling warning to the reigning UFC flyweight champion by posting on X:

"Only need one clean shot and your face won’t match your passport anymore. #disfigured"

Check out Manel Kape's comments below:

Why Joshua Van Must Focus On His Defense Before UFC 336

Joshua Van is one of the most technical boxers in the flyweight division, with unmatched hand speed and relentless output. However, he moves forward with little regard for defense and throws reckless combinations, as seen in his fight against Tatsuro Taira, his rematch against Alexandre Pantoja, and his short-notice bout against Brandon Royval.

Against a southpaw like Manel Kape, who has fight-ending knockout power, Van cannot afford to make the same mistake. If he does, it could bring his reign as flyweight champion to an end. In simpler terms, Van cannot make the same mistake Ilia Topuria made against Justin Gaethje on June 14. He cannot be flat-footed and walk forward all the time with a high guard.

“Starboy” has finished veterans like Kyoji Horiguchi, Brandon Royval, Bruno Silva, and Asu Almabayev in his last 4 outings.

Kape is more experienced than Van and has never been knocked out or stopped in the UFC. The Portuguese fighter's losses have mostly been against elite opponents like Muhammad Mokaev and Alexandre Pantoja.

Van must respect Kape's striking, forget all the bad blood once the octagon door shuts, and stay calm, composed, and emotionless if he wants to get his hand raised.