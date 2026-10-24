Referee Marc Goddard has salvaged some respect from the fans after immediately deducting a point for back-of-the-head shots at UFC 333.

MMA fans have spent months pleading for referees to enforce the rulebook, and Marc Goddard finally delivered. During Saturday night’s lightweight clash between Grant Dawson and Nurullo Aliev at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, Goddard proved that zero-tolerance refereeing still exists by deducting a point from Aliev without issuing a single soft warning.

The decisive moment came when Aliev uncorked three consecutive illegal strikes to the back of Dawson’s head during a ground exchange. Instead of offering a verbal caution, a routine that has frustrated fans and fighters alike, Goddard immediately stepped in, paused the action, and signaled a one-point deduction against Aliev. Dawson went on to earn a unanimous decision victory, moving his professional record to 25-3-1 while handing Aliev his first career defeat.

Standardizing Enforcement in the Octagon

Goddard’s decisive call drew immediate applause from combat sports fans across social media, many of whom urged veteran official Herb Dean to take notes. Referees have faced intense scrutiny following controversial moments inside the Octagon, most notably the high-profile showdown between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, where unpunished blows to the back of the head left Pereira and his team furious over the lack of officiating intervention.