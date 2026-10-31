Polish sensation Magdalena Czaban tests her undefeated record against Brazilian veteran Victoria Souza at ONE Fight Night 49 in Bangkok.

The ONE Championship atomweight division is quickly gearing up for an exciting matchup that will pit raw momentum against seasoned experience. Undefeated Polish icon Magdalena Czaban is set to make her comeback to the global arena. Bracing to face experienced Brazilian contender Victoria "Vick" Souza, prepare for a thrilling MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 49, live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Unstoppable Force

Czaban steps into the Circle riding an unblemished, impressive professional record that is backed by a rich amateur career where she captured IMMAF gold. Moreover, she is known for her lightning-fast pace and fierce grappling skills. The Polish legend has disintegrated every obstacle thrown her way with ease. A dominant win in this match could propel her straight into the upper ranks of the division.

The Seasoned Gatekeeper

Across from her stands Victoria Souza. Holding 13 professional fights under her belt, the Brazilian veteran showcases a standard of grit and submission skill that spells danger. Souza has earned her name inside ONE Championship by tackling some of the most elite fighters and stopping rising contenders. She embodies the ultimate litmus test for Czaban's championship dreams and desires.

A Crossroads Clash

As the stage is set for an explosive showdown, matchmakers wonder if Czaban's fiery offense will keep her perfect record alive. At the same time, will Souza's experience will drag the up-and-coming star into murky waters?

Fans are in for some deadly fireworks on Friday as two elite atomweights are set to collide in Bangkok.