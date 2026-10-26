Sean O'Malley shared a funny video of himself to show his preparation for his desired rematch against Petr Yan.

O'Malley started portraying himself as the deserving contender for the next title shot ever since Yan's UFC 333 octagon interview with Daniel Cormier. During the interview, 'DC' picked Song Yadong as the next title shot contender, but O'Malley refuted Cormier's choice in his YouTube video featuring his reaction to the Yan vs. Dvalishvili fight.

However, O'Malley put his funny side up recently to inch closer to materializing his desire. The former bantamweight champ called out the reigning king with a farcical skit showcasing his unique training method to prepare for the encounter.

Sean O'Malley started fancying his chances at another bantamweight title shot following Petr Yan's successful title defense at UFC 333. Since Yan's victory over Merab Dvalishvili , 'Suga' has tried to make his case for the same on multiple occasions with utmost seriousness.

After criticizing Cormier's pick, O'Malley said, "I don't care. Even if they announce Petr vs. Song, I'm fighting Petr next," in all seriousness. However, he also explored a funny way a day ago to make Yan accept his challenge.

While several UFC legends, including Nate Diaz, are known to use running to boost their cardio, O'Malley's Instagram video showed him using the same technique to prepare for his rematch against Yan, but during heavy rainfall.

O'Malley also screamed, "Petr Yan. You're still celebrating your victory. I'm training, yeah," to lure the reigning bantamweight champ into accepting his challenge.

O'Malley had little hope of regaining the bantamweight title with Dvalishvili as champion, since the Georgian dethroned him at UFC 306 and then defeated him in their rematch at UFC 316. On the contrary, 'Suga' already boasts a victory over Yan, who has now proved his worth as the champion with two straight victories over Dvalishvili.

It seems like O'Malley's experience of defeating Yan in their first encounter is making him explore various ways to earn the rematch and reclaim UFC bantamweight gold with similar results. But he shouldn't take the challenge lightly, considering how the Russian defeated Dvalishvili 2-1 in their rivalry despite losing the first installment in March 2023.