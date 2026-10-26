Sean O’Malley Reveals How the White House Card Changed His Fame Outside the UFC

Sean O’Malley has revealed how being part of the UFC White House card boosted his fame beyond the MMA world, helping him reach a wider audience outside the sport.

Sean O’Malley has faced some of his toughest challenges against fighters who rely on wrestling and constant pressure. Merab Dvalishvili exposed those struggles by defeating him twice. Since then, he has been struggling to get his bantamweight title back. However, he avenged his defeat against Marlon Vera in 2024 and has since bounced back with wins over Song Yadong and Aiemann Zahabi at the White House card. During the Zahabi fight, fans saw the old ‘Suga’ Show, and his knockout win went viral, making him more popular.

Sean O’Malley Claims His Popularity Doubled After UFC White House Fight

O’Malley claims his popularity has doubled since fighting on the UFC White House card. The former bantamweight champion said he was already used to fans stopping him for pictures, but the attention has grown significantly since the event. During his recent talk with MMA Guru, the 32-year-old said:

“I could never really go anywhere without taking pictures with people. But after the White House card, it’s doubled. All the older generation were watching that fight. If I’m at a casino or a restaurant, older people recognise me.”