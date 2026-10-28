UFC Veterans Defend Ciryl Gane Amid Eye-Poke Controversy, Reject Claims of Deliberate Cheating

UFC veterans have come to Ciryl Gane’s defense amid the eye-poke controversy, rejecting accusations that the French heavyweight deliberately cheated during the

The UFC heavyweight division has been in the headlines for a couple of years now. First came the allegations that Jon Jones was ducking fights, and now Ciryl Gane is being accused of cheating. The champion has changed, but the controversy around the throne hasn't. Gane became champion after Tom Aspinall had to vacate the title following the eye-poke injury at UFC 321. Now, with the allegations hanging over Gane, UFC veterans Dominick Cruz and TJ Dillashaw have come out in defense of the current champion.

Dominick Cruz and TJ Dillashaw Push Back Against Ciryl Gane Cheating Accusations

The eye poke isn't the only thing fueling the cheating talk. The controversy over strikes to the back of Alex Pereira's head at the UFC White House added more fuel. Cruz, though, doesn't buy it. He has always said that if someone can poke him in the eyes, he is the one doing something wrong.

Cruz stated, “I always said, if you can poke me in my fucking eyes, I’m doing something wrong. You can punch me in my head. Like, trying to hit my head is so fucking hard. If you could poke me in the eye, like, that’s my problem. So we agree on that. And I think that’s why he’s not a cheater.”