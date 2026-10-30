Abus Magomedov reacted to the latest UFC middleweight rankings update, wherein he also went past the legendary Israel Adesanya.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Abus Magomedov was asked if he had checked out the updated middleweight rankings following his UFC 333 win. He replied, while also bringing up Israel Adesanya:

The win saw the Russian-born German jump four places in the UFC middleweight rankings to ninth, also going past division great Israel Adesanya (now ranked 10th). And Magomedov had a few words to say about going past the New Zealander in the rankings.

At UFC 333, Abus Magomedov earned an impressive first-round technical submission win over Cam Rowston , making it back-to-back wins within a span of just four months. He had previously beaten Michał Oleksiejczuk back in June.

"Yeah, I saw it. I saw. I was shocked and happy like - 'I'm over Adesanya .' Now, the guy is making jokes, it's crazy being over Adesanya."

Check out Abus Magomedov's comments below (8:25):

It is worth noting that Magomedov, who boasts an impressive 30-7-1 record, now has 5 wins in his last 6 fights, with his only loss in that span coming against Joe Pyfer - via submission in the second round at UFC 320.

Abus Magomedov Believes Shara Magomedov Will Send Israel Adesanya Into Retirement

Israel Adesanya will take on Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia, later this year in December. The former middleweight champ's last win came way back in April 2023 (against Alex Pereira in a title rematch), and he has been winless in the last four fights. His last fight was against surging middleweight contender Joe Pyfer in March 2026, to whom he lost via TKO in the second round.

Abus Magomedov believes Shara will send 'The Last Stylebender' into retirement. Here's what he had to say, in the same interview with Mike Bohn:

"After Shara I think he will retire. Shara gonna send him to retirement."

Shara, who has just suffered one loss in his MMA career (against Michael 'Venom' Page), is on a two-fight winning streak, with his last win coming against Michel Pereira earlier this year in June. He had beaten Marc-Andre Barriault prior to that in a Fight of the Night performance at UFC Abu Dhabi in July 2025.