Sport Themen der Woche KW15 Sport Bilder des Tages April 12, 2025, Miami, Fl, Miami, Fl, United States: Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC 314 - Volkanovski vs Lopes at Kesaya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, FL ( PxImages) Miami, Fl United States - ZUMAp175 20250412_zsa_p175_513 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach doesn't dislike the possible matchup with Charles Olievera but criticises the latter's BMF lights

Joe Lopez isn’t shying away from making a statement about Volkanovski's possible and much-awaited matchup. Volkanovski recently once again claimed the octagon during his bout in UFC 333. He defeated Movsar Evloev via a beautiful knockout in the second round of their fight.

During his appearance on the “Submission Radio” podcast, head coach Joe Lopez gave his insight on the fight.

However, what truly captured the attention of the fans was his comment about a possible bout with Charles Oliveira.

“We’re up for any challenge, but let’s see what they put in front of us,” He said. He was asked about Volkanovski’s upcoming opponents. And if there’s a possibility of the Australian going face to face with Charles Oliveira. If the latter secures a win against Diego Lopez, this will definitely be a much-demanded bout. While the coach seemed not quite pessimistic about a Volkanovski vs. Oliveira matchup, he definitely had some strong opinions.

“I just hope Charles doesn’t put on a performance like he did last time, because it wasn’t very BMF-worthy, if that makes sense.”

He doubled down, insinuating that the Brazilian needs to devote himself more to the fight.

“If you’re going to fight for something like that, you’ve just got to put it on the line”.

Charles Oliveira won the symbolic BMF belt by defeating Max Holloway via unanimous decision at UFC 326 in March 2026. However, Joe Lopez’s opinion has definitely ruffled some feathers. It will be interesting to see if this gets taken care of in the octagon any time soon.

Alexander Volkanovski was sick during the event

Head coach Joe Lopez also went on to reveal that the fighter had been slightly sick around fight day.

He stated that in the last three days leading up to the fight, a sudden disruption occurred. Alexander Volkanovski, along with several members of the group staying in a villa, had fallen sick. It was more than anything else. Although it was possibly an allergic reaction or a “head cold”, it could have affected his performance.

He later added about him having ““A pretty croaky throat” and “a little bit of trouble breathing.” Throughout, he had faith in the Australian fighter.

“I wasn’t really that worried. I just know Volk, and I’ve seen him train,”.

Volk is a special athlete. We just knew he’d get through”.