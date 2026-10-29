UFC PERTH, Colby Thicknesse of Australia Fights Josias Musasa of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a Bantamweight Bout during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, September 28, 2025. ( NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA Copyright: xJAMESxWORSFOLDx 20250928180301706660

Colby Thicknesse explains why Alexander Volkanovski’s illness before UFC 333 never worried him, recalling Volk’s two staph infections before UFC 314.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Thicknesse discussed how Volkanovski had previously dealt with not one but two staph infections prior to facing Lopes at UFC 314 in April 2025. Despite the issue, he went on to reclaim the featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory over the Brazilian fighter.

Thicknesse highlighted Volk's impressive title-winning fight against Diego Lopes in Miami as proof that he trusted the champion to handle the situation, no matter what.

There seemed to be quite a bit of chatter about Alexander Volkanovski's illness before UFC 333. This left fans wondering how the featherweight champion would perform against Movsar Evloev. His teammate, Colby Thicknesse, however, was not particularly worried. He recalled how he had seen the Australian overcome much bigger health issues in the past.

“He doesn’t like to mention it, but when he beat Diego in Miami, he had two staph infections. He had one in his armpit and one in his nose. So I’m like, ‘Oh, a bit of the flu is gonna be nothing for this dude,’” Thicknesse said.

That specific experience really boosted the confidence Thicknesse held in Volkanovski's abilities to bounce back from illness. Sure enough, the champ ultimately put on a stellar show, stopping Evloev in the second round. He successfully retained his place at the top of the featherweight division, solidifying his spot.

Volkanovski Overcomes Illness to Deliver at UFC 333

As it turns out, Volkanovski later revealed that he had been feeling under the weather in the days leading up to the fight. His illness affected his breathing. However, he ultimately decided to go ahead and compete rather than making a major issue out of it before the bout.

The 38-year-old showcased his remarkable ability to deliver under pressure. Despite the Russian entering the matchup with an undefeated record, Volkanovski somehow managed to find the opening to secure a second-round finish.

To Thicknesse, this result wasn't necessarily shocking. After training alongside Volkanovski and witnessing the champion's approach to tough situations, he had every reason to believe that he would pass the challenge with flying colors.

His confidence was rooted in experience. Once again, Volkanovski gave his teammate solid proof that he could be relied upon when the stakes were high.