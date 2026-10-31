Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo launched an OnlyFans page, but his actual content strategy is not what you think.

Cejudo took to X on Thursday with a 44-second clip to reveal his latest move. He’s marketing the page as an educational hub for deep athletic insights, raw training footage and wrestling instruction. Subscribers were also promised a look at "the real Triple C" through never-before-seen archive footage.

With no upcoming fights announced, Cejudo has now made another move outside the competition by launching an OnlyFans account. The 39-year-old made it clear, however, that his page will feature exclusive sports and training-related content rather than the explicit material the platform is often associated with.

Henry Cejudo recently stepped into the boxing ring after his UFC career, making his professional debut on Sept. 26 in Miami. The former two-division UFC champion secured a four-round split-decision victory over Javon "Wanna" Walton.

"I'm using it to give you guys inside access to stuff that I've never put out before," Cejudo explained. "I'm gonna be breaking down wrestling techniques, showing you things you can actually take into your own training, and giving you my personal insight from years of competing at the highest level."

He urged fans to check the link in his bio, closing with his signature sign-off: "remember, don't forget to bend a knee to King Triple C."

Cejudo has the competitive credentials to back up that technical promise. He won freestyle wrestling gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics at age 21 before transitioning to mixed martial arts. In August 2018, he captured the UFC flyweight title from Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227.

He then held titles in two weight classes at the same time by stopping Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight belt at UFC 238 in June 2019. After retiring in May 2020, Cejudo returned to the UFC three years later and lost a split decision to Aljamain Sterling.

Following subsequent bouts, he announced his second and final MMA retirement in December 2025 after facing Payton Talbott at UFC 323. Now, he is testing the waters in professional boxing.

Cejudo is not the first UFC champion to use OnlyFans. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira joined the platform in February 2023, charging subscribers $4.99 per month to access behind-the-scenes fight week content and training footage.

His decision also exposed a harsh financial reality modern MMA fighters face. As Bleacher Report’s Tom Taylor pointed out in April 2024, traditional social media platforms fail to offer a reliable monetization model for combat sports athletes.

"While athletes don't make any money posting clips of their training to traditional social media channels—unless a company is sponsoring the post—fans pay to access their content on OnlyFans, and the bulk of that money lands in the athletes' pockets," Taylor noted, highlighting that fighters take home exactly 80 percent of that revenue.