Henry Cejudo believes it's way too early to bring Petr Yan into the GOAT bantamweight fighter debate because he hasn't proven himself yet.

Mixed martial arts fans are notorious for recency bias, and the immediate aftermath of UFC 333 was no exception. After Petr Yan put on a masterclass performance to defeat Merab Dvalishvili, social media quickly exploded with claims that the Russian striker had sealed his status as the bantamweight GOAT. But former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is stepping in to pour cold water on those hot takes.

Speaking on the discourse surrounding the 135-pound division, "Triple C" made it clear that crowning Yan as the greatest bantamweight in combat sports history is a massive stretch.

"Petr Yan just defeated Merab, and now everybody's saying that with 1 title defense, he's the greatest bantamweight of all time," Cejudo said. "I mean, we have Dominick Cruz, we have Aljamain Sterling who beat him twice, we have TJ . I mean, there’s a lot of people that have way more title defenses, and I think that's, that's too premature."