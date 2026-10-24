As Arnold Barboza transitions to MMA, Jorge Masvidal wants the boxing star to be extremely cautious of one thing.

In a recent conversation with King Green and Arnold Barboza Jr., released by Full Send MMA , 'Gamebred' urged the boxer to expect wrestlers immediately, given his lethal boxing pedigree.

After a humbling sparring session with Bobby Green , where Barboza was quickly taken down and submitted, the pro boxer knew exactly what his next stop was: the UFC featherweight division. Naturally, Jorge Masvidal, who is helping the WBO champion in that transition, has identified grappling as his biggest threat.

After a sweeping boxing career with multiple WBO titles and 33 total wins, Arnold Barboza Jr. is now dreaming of the Octagon. However, UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal wants to remind the striking genius that he'll be dealing with more than just a different ruleset.

Masvidal stressed that Barboza must be ready to confront every fighting style and build a well-rounded arsenal. Preparing for that unpredictability is what decides who stays in MMA in the long run and whose ambitions go up in smoke.

"They're going to look at you and be like, oh, boxing? Cool. They're going to take you down right away. And you're going to be like, damn, you didn't even get your chance to do your dance. "So I want you to be f**king prepared, brother. I want you to be like, dude, I'm ready to fight whatever they put in front of me. And that's going to take a long time," Masvidal explained.

The welterweight title challenger also highlighted another key adjustment when it comes to the stance. As Gamebred noted, a flared stance like in boxing exposes them to more kicks and sweeps, although some fighters like Ilia Topuria may be able to pull it off.

While Jorge Masvidal kept the focus on strategy and technical adjustments, King Green turned the attention towards something far more serious.

Could Arnold Barboza Jr.'s Golden Boy Affiliation Affect how UFC Treats Him?

As someone eyeing a dual-sport run, Arnold Barboza Jr. may be dealing with another important matchmaking layer. King Green suggested the promotion might immediately throw difficult matchups to make an example of him, especially given the boxer's affiliation with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions.

"I want to think of missing the other point. Big point. And the elephant in the room. The UFC is going to make an example out of your a**. You know what I mean?" Green claimed. "Anyone to come from another organization."

Dana White's relationship with Oscar De La Hoya adds another intriguing layer to the story. Not only are they rivals in the combat sports business, but their rivalry also hits a personal nerve, with matters first escalating after a dispute over the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz card, headlined by ex-UFC fighters.

That feud still hasn't settled, and Barboza recognized that as a crucial factor that could complicate his potential transition to the UFC. However, while it is a possible concern, it remains a personal speculation at best. For now, though, Arnold Barboza is focused on making his amateur MMA debut.