Joshua Van is not happy with all the hate Islam Makhachev has been getting for not being ready for UFC 336.

UFC flyweight titleholder Joshua knows exactly how it feels when fans and analysts start criticizing or doubting a champion.

However, the P4P king later recanted his statements and told fans that since Prates has lost to the aforementioned Garry, the Brazilian must now face the undefeated Michael Morales first and defeat him to prove he's worthy of fighting for the title.

Makhachev, who most recently defeated Ian Machdo Garry at UFC 330 to make his first defense of the 170-pound strap, said after the win that he wants to fight again before Ramadan 2027 and would love to take on top contender Prates.

Most recently, Van weighed in on Islam Makhachev not defending his welterweight crown in January 2027 against Carlos Prates and instead wanting to face the soon-to-be-crowned interim champion.

Makhachev declined to return in Jan., and now, in his absence, "The Nightmare" and Morales will lock horns in the co-main event of UFC 336, where the interim 170-pound strap will be up for grabs.

Some critics called on the promotion to strip Makhachev of his title after the 34-year-old said he wouldn't defend it in January.

However, Joshua Van has sided with the two-division UFC champion.

Joshua Van Defends Islam Makhachev

According to Joshua Van, Islam Makhachev has already achieved everything he needs in the sport to cement his legacy and has no reason to fight again. However, the Russian phenom still wants to compete and should not face backlash simply because he decided to defend his title after Ramadan rather than in January 2027, as per Van. "The Fearless," during a recent sitdown, said:

"The guy has done everything he needs in the sport. What's even the point of fighting anymore, but the way people go from calling him the goat after beating Ian Garry to this is something else, Man"

Check out Joshua Van's comments about Islam Makhachev below:

Joshua Van Is Returning To the Octagon At UFC 336

Joshua Van will headline UFC 336, defending his flyweight title against knockout artist Manel Kape, while Michael Morales and Carlos Prates will lock horns in the co-main event for the interim welterweight strap.

UFC 336 takes place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 30