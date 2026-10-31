Michael Bisping says Islam Makhachev would beat Adriano Martins 999 times out of a thousand, a loss that will haunt Makhachev forever.

In the unpredictable realm of mixed martial arts, even the most dominant forces of the sport aren't entirely immune to the occasional upset. UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently offered his perspective on the sole blemish on Islam Makhachev’s otherwise impeccable professional resume, brushing off the champion's lone defeat as a fluke.

Speaking on Makhachev’s career, Bisping weighed in on the Dagestani superstar's solitary loss, which came at the hands of Brazilian veteran Adriano Martins early in his Octagon tenure.

"Islam Makhachev, after 30 professional fights, where he's won 29 and only lost one, and that probably pisses him off, that one little quick flash knockout by Adriano Martins," Bisping stated. "He just got clipped, right? He beats that guy 999 times out of a thousand, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes."