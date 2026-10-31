Michael Bisping Claims Islam Makhachev Beats Adriano Martins "999 Times Out of a Thousand"
Michael Bisping says Islam Makhachev would beat Adriano Martins 999 times out of a thousand, a loss that will haunt Makhachev forever.
In the unpredictable realm of mixed martial arts, even the most dominant forces of the sport aren't entirely immune to the occasional upset. UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently offered his perspective on the sole blemish on Islam Makhachev’s otherwise impeccable professional resume, brushing off the champion's lone defeat as a fluke.
Speaking on Makhachev’s career, Bisping weighed in on the Dagestani superstar's solitary loss, which came at the hands of Brazilian veteran Adriano Martins early in his Octagon tenure.
"Islam Makhachev, after 30 professional fights, where he's won 29 and only lost one, and that probably pisses him off, that one little quick flash knockout by Adriano Martins," Bisping stated. "He just got clipped, right? He beats that guy 999 times out of a thousand, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes."
The Fluke Finish
That lone setback occurred back at UFC 192 in October 2015. A young, eager Makhachev overextended with an aggressive right hook just 1:46 into the opening round, leaving his chin completely exposed. Martins timed the error perfectly, unleashing a sharp counter right hook that instantly sent the future pound-for-pound king crashing to the canvas.
Since that stunning defeat, Makhachev has transformed into an almost impenetrable force inside the Octagon. The pound-for-pound elite went on an extended tear through the lightweight division, capturing UFC gold against Charles Oliveira before defending it against the absolute best. He has compiled a 29-1 professional record, proving that Bisping's assessment holds weight.
For Makhachev, that night in Houston remains a rare, isolated blip on a resume defined by near-flawless execution and dominant grappling. While Martins will forever hold the distinct honor of being the only man to put a loss on Makhachev’s official record, Bisping and much of the fight world view it as nothing more than a split-second lesson learned on the path to legend status.