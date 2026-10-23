Petr Yan makes weight for UFC 333 title fight, cartwheels in celebration
Petr Yan successfully made championship weight ahead of his UFC 333 title defense and celebrated in a departure from his usual stoic demeanor.
The Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili bantamweight title fight is official, with both men successfully making championship weight. Yan's excitement for the co-main event was there for everyone to see, as he celebrated in a way few expected him to.
Petr Yan cartwheels after making weight
When Petr Yan stepped on the scale at the official UFC 333 weigh-ins, he made championship weight without issue, weighing in at exactly 135 pounds. Dvalishvili also successfully made weight for the highly anticipated bantamweight title fight. Now, both men will focus on recovery and look to carry out their respective gameplans to the best of their abilities. Their rivalry has taken over the bantamweight division, and this will be the third time they've face each other.
For Dvalishvili, the matchup is about revenge, as his previous unanimous decision loss to Yan at UFC 323 was a brutal affair in which he was hurt several times and bloodied beyond recognition. While he is still determined to recapture the UFC bantamweight title, but is more eager to avenge what he considers one of the worst beatdowns of his career. Meanwhile, Yan will be hoping to prove that he is indeed the superior fighter between the two and, more importantly, finally get a successful title defense, having once lost his bantamweight title in the past due to a fourth-round disqualification against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259, where he hit him with an illegal knee to the head when Sterling was on his knees and considered a grounded opponent.
So, it's understandable that Yan is buzzing. In fact, his excitement for his trilogy bout with Dvalishvili is such that he even cartwheeled on stage right after making weight, which was an uncharacteristic break from his usually cold demeanor. It was also likely a way for him to dismiss any rumors that he may be impaired from a major back surgery he went through back in January.
He is as confident as ever and will look to win at UFC 333 in whichever way he can, be it via knockout or another unanimous decision. Given Dvalishvili's otherworldly toughness and heart, a finish is unlikely, and 'No Mercy' will have to be ready to deal with 'The Machine's' bottomless gas tank for all five rounds.