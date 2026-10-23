Petr Yan successfully made championship weight ahead of his UFC 333 title defense and celebrated in a departure from his usual stoic demeanor.

The Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili bantamweight title fight is official, with both men successfully making championship weight. Yan's excitement for the co-main event was there for everyone to see, as he celebrated in a way few expected him to.

Petr Yan cartwheels after making weight

When Petr Yan stepped on the scale at the official UFC 333 weigh-ins, he made championship weight without issue, weighing in at exactly 135 pounds. Dvalishvili also successfully made weight for the highly anticipated bantamweight title fight. Now, both men will focus on recovery and look to carry out their respective gameplans to the best of their abilities. Their rivalry has taken over the bantamweight division, and this will be the third time they've face each other.

For Dvalishvili, the matchup is about revenge, as his previous unanimous decision loss to Yan at UFC 323 was a brutal affair in which he was hurt several times and bloodied beyond recognition. While he is still determined to recapture the UFC bantamweight title, but is more eager to avenge what he considers one of the worst beatdowns of his career. Meanwhile, Yan will be hoping to prove that he is indeed the superior fighter between the two and, more importantly, finally get a successful title defense, having once lost his bantamweight title in the past due to a fourth-round disqualification against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259, where he hit him with an illegal knee to the head when Sterling was on his knees and considered a grounded opponent.