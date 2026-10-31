Sean Strickland

Six years ago today, on Oct. 31, 2020, Sean Strickland stepped into the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 181. To the casual observer, it was just a solid catchweight bout on a preliminary card. But for Strickland, it represented the end of a grueling two-year nightmare and the absolute turning point of his career.

In late 2018, a devastating motorcycle accident left Strickland with a severely injured knee, putting his fighting career on ice and throwing his future into complete uncertainty. Questions swirled over whether he would ever fight again, let alone return to elite competition.

When he finally made his long-awaited comeback against Welsh knockout artist Jack Marshman, Strickland didn't rely on wild exchanges or chase a flashy finish; he put on a technical clinic.