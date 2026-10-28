UFC welterweight Jonny Parsons reflects on his son's conversation with Jon Jones.

He hugs him and picks him up. Right after, another one comes in front of Jones. Jon keeps the first one down and greets the second child. This kid shakes Jon's hand and says, "You're my second favorite fighter." Jon surprisingly asks the kid, "Who's your first favorite fighter?" The sweet kid just turns around, points, and says, "My dad." Everyone in the frame acknowledges this heartfelt gesture of the little one. Jon laughs and responds, "Yeah, alright, alright. That's fair."

A couple of years ago, a wholesome clip of Jon Jones garnered the internet's attention: Jones is walking in a public place along with a small crowd when a little kid comes up to him, and Jon asks, "What's up, my man?"

Both children in this heartwarming video are the sons of Jonny Parsons.

Jonny Parsons Talks About His Son's Wholesome Moment With Jon Jones

I recently had the pleasure of chatting with Jonny Parsons on behalf of Combat Sports Fan Page, where he reflected on this viral moment his son had with Jon Jones and overall meeting up with the legend at the Bangtao seminar:

"It's funny because, you know, that was very cute of my son. That was a really cool moment that was able to get captured, you know, very wholesome and honest. Just my son being himself."

He also mentioned that Jon was really good to his family, and despite the management finishing up the seminar at Bangtao, Jones still stayed to sign autographs for Jonny's kids. The 'Sluggernaut' declared that he's a fan of Jon Jones.

"At Bangtao, he was super cool to my family. He gave my boys a lot of attention at the seminar and then even, you know, during a time where, you know, he has his manager out there helping him out and stuff, and he was, you know, they were saying no more, no more autographs, no more signing anything. But then my kids wanted something to get signed, and he was like, "No, no, it's okay." And he, like, signed all their stuff. So, that was really nice of him to kind of like break the rules a little bit to show my kids some love. So, yeah, Jon Jones has always been cool to me, so definitely a fan of him."

Jonny Parsons Has Met Up With Jon Jones On Multiple Occasions

Parsons also revealed that he has crossed paths with 'Bones' several times while working as a coach and cornerman.

"I've actually ran into Jon Jones a couple times. Just kind of out and about at different like fight events cause I coach and I corner a lot of guys. So, there was one time I was in North Dakota, and I ran into him, and I had a nice conversation with him at a gas station after the fight. So, like, as far as my experience was with him, he's always been super cool."

While Parsons has enjoyed his encounters with Jon Jones, now it's showtime for the 'Sluggernaut'. The 9-3 welterweight fighter returns to action on Nov. 7, when he faces José Souza at UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brady at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.