MMA fans in Georgia are about to be blessed by the UFC head honcho.

“Yes, we're definitely working on that, and the answer is yes.”

Earlier today, during the UFC 333 pre-fight presser, when UFC commentator and analyst for Setanta Sports, Giorgi Buchukuri, asked White if the promotion will head to Georgia in 2027, the 57-year-old said:

Check out Dana White's comments below:

The UFC has signed several talented fighters from Georgia, with some going on to become major stars in the promotion. Among them are former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and Georgian-Spanish fighter Ilia Topuria, a former two-division UFC champion.

Other prominent Georgian fighters on the UFC roster include Giga Chikadze and Roman Dolidze, among some others.

With the UFC planning to visit Georgia next year, a card headlined by Dvalishvili or Topuria, featuring several local fighters on the undercard, could be a treat for fans.

Merab Dvalishvili Planning on Travelling Back to Georgia After UFC 333

This weekend, at UFC 333, Merab Dvalishvili will have a chance to dethrone bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan, who beat "The Machine" last year at UFC 323 and reclaimed the strap.

After completing his UFC duties, the 35-year-old is heading back to Georgia to open a gym and help budding Georgian fighters. During a recent sitdown with "Mighty Mouse," he revealed:

"My gym in Georgia is going to the finish after my fight on October 24. I will go to Georgia and open my MMA gym, and all the MMA fighters in Georgia or our neighbors can come to train, and it will be a nice facility, and then a lot of good guys and good coaches."

"So it's going to be a great place for training, and this way they don't have to go to Thailand, and they don't have to come here to America for training at the next level, you know… In Georgia, we have good wrestling and good, even MMA, and a lot of kids are training, but there are a couple of small gyms, and they are spread out. Now I want them training together, so that's why I'm opening this gym."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (30:37)