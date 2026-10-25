Sean O'Malley has mocked former two-division champion Ilia Topuria’s scoring of the UFC 333 co-main event: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 3.

At UFC 333, the Georgian fighter did a good job of taking the first two rounds, but by the third round, it felt like Yan was just warming up. Once "No Mercy" settled into his rhythm, he began stuffing Dvalishvili’s takedowns and catching him off guard to win the remaining three rounds.

This past weekend, "The Machine" locked horns with current and two-time bantamweight titleholder Yan in hopes of reclaiming what he lost at UFC 323.

Although many in the MMA community were happy with the scorecards, a few were not content and said that "The Machine" won the first three rounds and should have been the winner of the trilogy.

Ilia Topuria was Puzzled After Learning Petr Yan Won at UFC 333

"El Matador" reacted live to Yan getting the decision win over Dvalishvili. Topuria looked gutted when he found out his close friend did not get his hand raised and will not become a two-time 135-pound titleholder. The Georgian-Spaniard was shocked and said:

"48-47 Yan? Nooo. What are you saying?"

Check out Ilia Topuria's reaction below:

Sean O’Malley doesn’t agree with Ilia Topuria and is convinced "No Mercy" did more than enough to beat Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333. During a recent sit-down with The MMA Guru, "Suga" took a dig at "El Matador" for believing Dvalishvili defeated Yan this past weekend. O'Malley quipped:

"I heard Ilia saying, 'What fight are the judges watching?' I'm like, How hard did Justin Gaethje hit you? What fight were you watching, brother?"

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Former champ O'Malley, who's riding a 2-fight win streak, hopes to be next in line to challenge Yan, whom "Suga" has already beaten once by split decision in 2022. He has already started training for the fight and has called out Yan numerous times to run it back.

When Will Ilia Topuria Return?

Ilia Topuria is expected to be ready to return starting February 2027, as his team previously revealed. All of his injuries from UFC Freedom 250 have now healed. "El Matador" was pushing for a rematch with Justin Gaethje, but the 37-year-old newly minted lightweight champion has shown no interest in running it back.

Thus, whenever Topuria returns, he is widely expected to face his archrival Paddy Pimblett, who most recently returned to winning ways by submitting Benoit Saint Denis in just 52 seconds at UFC 329.



