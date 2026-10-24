Alexander Volkov believes the UFC heavyweight belt has lost its meaning and that just being a showman is enough to be an undisputed champion.

The No. 2-ranked heavyweight contender is frustrated by the UFC 's decision to book Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit as the UFC 334 headliner. Gane won the interim title at UFC Freedom 250 and was promoted to undisputed champion after Tom Aspinall decided to vacate due to ongoing issues with his right eye.

Why Alexander Volkov Belives UFC Heavyweight Belt Has Lost Its Meaning

Speaking about the UFC 334 headliner, "Drago" criticized the matchup, dubbing it a clash between a fighter known for blatant and intentional fouls vs. a loud showman who loves playing the heel 24/7. Volkov added that Gane vs. Hokit sends the wrong message about what it takes to become a champion and to become a title challenger. He told MMA Fighting:

"Is Ciryl Gane a real champion right now? He is real if he has a belt. But what does his belt mean right now? This is the question. Maybe it loses the meaning all fans want it to have…. Now we can get fights, title shots just being more famous, and it doesn’t matter how you famous. It doesn’t matter what you do, and you took the fight just because most people know you and they want you to be beaten or win the fight.”

Volkov is not a fan of how Gane became the undisputed heavyweight titleholder or how Hokit is getting the next title shot. He quipped:

"If we talk about Gane, he has the belt. We can see he is a champion for having this belt. So the meaning of the belt is like that, a champion who can eye poke somebody in a fight, kick a groin or do something else, and then knock out guys and become a champion because he hurt another champion before. Now, the meaning of the belt is the same. Then he will fight with a guy who is just very loud right now, kind of a showman. If he would take this belt, the meaning of the belt is that now you should be a showman to get the belt."

Alexander Volkov Believes When He'll Have Heavyweight Strap, belt will Once More "Have Meaning"

Alexander Volkov is riding a two-fight win streak and will look to extend it to three by defeating Rizvan Kuniev later tonight at UFC 333. Volkov added in the same interview that he's confident a highlight-reel finish at Abu Dhabi could make him the next heavyweight title challenger, after Josh Hokit. "Drago" also opined that once he becomes the heavyweight champion, the strap will "have meaning."

“But it will be about a fighter who just can beat everybody, not speak a lot, do it like there’s no cheating or something like that, and be just a martial artist. This belt will have this meaning. If I have the belt, the belt will have meaning.”

Check out Alexander Volkov's comments below: