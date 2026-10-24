NEW 'Friends?!' Khamzat Chimaev Responds to Surprising Colby Covington Question Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Khamzat Chimaev IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

Khamzat Chimaev was taken aback when asked whether he would want to be friends with Colby Covington after their RAF match.

From This Article 1 . No Handshakes on the Mat

Khamzat Chimaev is not in the combat sports business to make friends, especially when it comes to Colby Covington. Fresh off putting on an absolute wrestling clinic against former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler at Real American Freestyle 14 in Las Vegas, Chimaev was left completely dumbfounded during his post-match media availability when a reporter tossed a head-scratching question his way. When asked if there was any plausible scenario where he and Covington could set aside their fierce rivalry and become friends after their wrestling match, Chimaev stopped dead in his tracks with genuine confusion. "With who?" Chimaev asked, requiring the reporter to repeat the name.

Upon hearing Covington's name, "Borz" did not hesitate to offer a hilarious, unfiltered reality check. "Friend? He has any friends? Bro, I don't care to make a friend," Chimaev scoffed. No Handshakes on the Mat The candid exchange perfectly captures the animosity brewing between two of the most polarising figures in combat sports today. Chimaev, who boasts a 15-1 professional MMA record in the UFC and holds an immaculate 4-0 record under the RAF banner, has breezed through every high-profile challenger put in front of him. Meanwhile, Covington, a former UFC interim welterweight champion and NCAA Division I All-American wrestler, offers the precise caliber of decorated grappling background needed to test Chimaev’s relentless pace. However, anyone expecting post-match hugs or mutual respect between the two elite athletes will be sorely disappointed. Chimaev has actively escalated the hostility leading into their clash. Beyond poking fun at Covington's personal life, the former UFC middleweight champion issued a chilling forecast for what will happen when they lock up on the mat. Chimaev even went so far as to advise RAF organizers to have an ambulance waiting outside the venue, boldly promising to break Covington's neck during the match. As RAF continues to build serious momentum with high-stakes crossover bouts, Chimaev has made it clear that respect will be nowhere in sight when he steps across from Covington.