Jean Silva says Jose Aldo is the greatest featherweight of all time, and even Alexander Volkanovski would agree.

Jean Silva still considers Jose Aldo the greatest featherweight of all time, even after Alexander Volkanovski's most recent knockout win.

Does that make Volkanovski the greatest UFC 145-pounder in the promotion’s history? While many fans and analysts believe so, Team Fighting Nerds' Jean Silva says no.

This past weekend, by knocking out Evloev and securing his ninth title bout victory, the 38-year-old Aussie broke Jose Aldo's record of eight UFC featherweight title wins. After his UFC 333 win, "The Great" has also now matched Aldo’s record of seven successful featherweight title defenses.

At UFC 333 , current and two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his title by knocking out 32-year-old previously undefeated Movsar Evloev in the second round.

Jean Silva Considers Jose Aldo As The Greatest Featherweight Of All Time

Jean Silva believes Jose Aldo is the greatest featherweight of all time ahead of Alexander Volkanovski. To make his case, Silva pointed to Aldo's decade-long undefeated run, adding that even Volkanovski would agree with his assessment. "Lord" said:

“We're talking about 10 years undefeated and being a champion. That has a lot of weight, and I think Volk would agree. If there's someone who has the authority and experience to speak on this, it's Volkanovski himself, and I think he would say it.”

Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

Jean Silva Says He's Had Conversations with UFC Brass About Potential Title Bout

During the same interview, Jean Silva also claimed that the company called him to Abu Dhabi for UFC 333, and he has also had discussions with the UFC about a potential title fight.

Silva also added that he genuinely believes he has done enough to earn a title shot and does not care what others say about him not having done enough. He said:

"What I don't accept is people saying I'm not next, that I'm not the one who should be next. That I don't accept. If Volk doesn't want to fight me, that's another story. But I don't accept that I'm not deserving, because I'm the one who deserves to be next.” So far, Volkanovski's next move remains unclear. He has shown interest in moving up to fight champion Justin Gaethje , and if the latter does not want to defend his strap and chooses to retire, then "The Great" is also game to take on Arman Tsarukyan for the vacant 155-pound title.

If the Aussie moves up, the featherweight throne becomes vacant right away. In that case, "Lord" and the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos could fight for the title.

However, if Volkanovski stays at 145 pounds, Silva getting the next title shot is not a done deal, and if Sterling wins at UFC Qatar, he could also be the next one challenging Volk.