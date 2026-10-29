Jean Silva Explains why Jose Aldo is Still the Greatest Featherweight over Alexander Volkanovski
Jean Silva still considers Jose Aldo the greatest featherweight of all time, even after Alexander Volkanovski's most recent knockout win.
At UFC 333, current and two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his title by knocking out 32-year-old previously undefeated Movsar Evloev in the second round.
This past weekend, by knocking out Evloev and securing his ninth title bout victory, the 38-year-old Aussie broke Jose Aldo's record of eight UFC featherweight title wins. After his UFC 333 win, "The Great" has also now matched Aldo’s record of seven successful featherweight title defenses.
Does that make Volkanovski the greatest UFC 145-pounder in the promotion’s history? While many fans and analysts believe so, Team Fighting Nerds' Jean Silva says no.
Jean Silva Considers Jose Aldo As The Greatest Featherweight Of All Time
Jean Silva believes Jose Aldo is the greatest featherweight of all time ahead of Alexander Volkanovski. To make his case, Silva pointed to Aldo's decade-long undefeated run, adding that even Volkanovski would agree with his assessment. "Lord" said:
“We're talking about 10 years undefeated and being a champion. That has a lot of weight, and I think Volk would agree. If there's someone who has the authority and experience to speak on this, it's Volkanovski himself, and I think he would say it.”
Check out Jean Silva's comments below:
Jean Silva Says He's Had Conversations with UFC Brass About Potential Title Bout
During the same interview, Jean Silva also claimed that the company called him to Abu Dhabi for UFC 333, and he has also had discussions with the UFC about a potential title fight.
Silva also added that he genuinely believes he has done enough to earn a title shot and does not care what others say about him not having done enough. He said:
If the Aussie moves up, the featherweight throne becomes vacant right away. In that case, "Lord" and the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos could fight for the title.
However, if Volkanovski stays at 145 pounds, Silva getting the next title shot is not a done deal, and if Sterling wins at UFC Qatar, he could also be the next one challenging Volk.