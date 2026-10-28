Alexander Volkanovski is starting to get more excited about a potential fight with Arman Tsarukyan, rather than with Justin Gaethje.

Since the Armenian is so confident Gaethje will retire, Volkanovski is now getting more interested in moving up to fight Tsarukyan for the vacant 155-pound championship. During a sit-down with Ariel Helwani earlier today, the Aussie said:

However, top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan believes "The Highlight" would rather retire than fight him unless the UFC offers the American champion a massive payday to face "Batman."

After knocking out Movsar Evloev in round two at UFC 333 , the current and two-time featherweight titleholder now wants to move up and fight lightweight champion Justin Gaethje . If the UFC grants him the golden opportunity, he's ready to vacate and retire after this potential superfight, win or lose.

“Arman keeps saying that he thinks Justin is gonna retire. So if Justin really does retire, I think it's all been settled. I'll vacate the featherweight belt and fight Arman for the title. There it is. I'm starting to get more excited for that than the Gaethje fight.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments about Arman Tsarukyan below:

Alexander Volkanovski Also Game To Run It Back With Ilia Topuria If He Captures Title

Alexander Volkanovski also told Ariel Helwani that if the company allows him to move up to lightweight once again, he will first vacate his featherweight throne.

After returning to 155 pounds, if he manages to capture the strap right away and becomes a two-division champion, he's going to discuss with the promotion whether they will want him to vacate and retire or defend his title a couple of times.

Lastly, the Aussie added that if the UFC wants him to go again after winning the second belt, he is open to a rematch with Ilia Topuria or other matchups in the division and is ready to do whatever pleases the fans and UFC brass.

Even yesterday, Volkanovski, in an interview with Brendan Bradford, expressed interest in figting the Georgian-Spaniard again, this time in a different weight class to "get that win back." He added that although Gaethje took Topuria's 0 on June 14, he would still want to avenge his UFC 298 knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.