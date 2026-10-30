UFC two-division champion Islam Makhachev has caught the MMA world off guard with a heartbreaking announcement.

A few minutes ago, the pound-for-pound king posted on X, informing fans that his next fight is one of the last of his career. Makhachev also had a response for those calling for him to be stripped of the title after he refused to face top contender Carlos Prates at UFC 336 . He wrote:

Also, his mother and his mentor and close friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov, do not want him to continue fighting for a longer period.

Makhachev turned 35 earlier this week. Reports had claimed earlier that the Dagestani wrestling maestro does not want to prolong his career, and today, those reports have turned out to be true.

"My next fight is one of the last in my career. They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in world."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

The news comes as a surprise because ahead of UFC 330, before Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry, the Russian phenom and his coach, Javier Mendez, had said that he had no plans to retire anytime soon. The AKA head coach had even teased Makhachev's ambitions of becoming a three-division champ.

When Is Islam Makhachev's Next Fight?

Islam Makhachev is expected to return after Ramadan 2027 for his last dance and, by law, will face the soon-to-be crowned interim 170-pound titleholder to unify the belts. Before that, Michael Morales and Carlos Prates will lock horns in the co-main event of UFC 336 for the interim welterweight crown.

Makhachev's decision to retire is also something the top-ranked UFC welterweights must take note of. Following the title unification bout in 2027, the belt could become vacant if Makhachev wins, meaning the UFC would likely need to book a No. 1 contender fight to crown a new champion.

However, if the newly crowned interim champion (Prates/Morales) dethrones Makhachev in the unification bout, there would be no need for a fight to determine the next undisputed champion.

Why Retirement Makes Sense For Islam Makhachev?

Islam Makhachev has already established himself as one of MMA's greatest. He defended his 155-pound title four times, broke multiple records, and then moved up to welterweight, where he dominated Jack Della Maddalena on his debut to become a two-division UFC champion.

At UFC 330, following his first successful 170-pound title defense against Ian Machado Garry, Makhachev also surpassed Anderson Silva's record for the longest winning streak in UFC history.