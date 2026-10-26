At UFC 333, two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski made a gigantic statement by finishing undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev inside of two rounds.

Check out some of the most interesting post-event facts about the main card fighters of UFC 333 down below.

With the victory, the Aussie has easily cemented his place as the greatest featherweight fighter in mixed martial arts history. In the co-main event, Petr Yan also advanced his standings in the best of all time at bantamweight conversation after defending his strap for the first time against previous champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Pico's win over Keita is his second in a row after losing in his UFC debut back in 2025 at UFC 319. It's also his 10th victory by knockout, as well as his first round finish triumph since February 2024. He is now 5-1 in his last six bouts

Losene Keita

Keita's loss to Pico was his second setback in his last three fights. It was also the first time he has lost a bout by knockout since 2023. He is now 1-2 in the UFC after making his debut in the promotion this past March

UFC 333: Alexander Volkov def. Rizvan Kuniev

Alexander Volkov

Volkov's win over Kuniev is his third straight victory since losing to Ciryl Gane at UFC 310 in 2024. It's also his 13th triumph by decision

He is now 2-0 in contests against former training partners in the UFC after also besting Sergei Pavlovich two years ago. He is also 4-0 in company scraps that took place in Abu Dhabi.

Rizvan Kuniev

His loss to Volkov brought to an end his previous two-fight winning streak. His UFC record now stands at 2-2. All of his professional setbacks have come via the judge’s scorecards.

UFC 333: Lone'er Kavanagh def. Ramazan Temirov

Lone'er Kavanagh

Kavanagh's win over Temirov is his fifth victory by knockout, as well as his first since starching An Tuan Ho during his appearance on the Contender Series back in 2024. The triumph also netted him his second Performance of the Night bonus

He has now won five of his last seven bouts

Ramazan Temirov

Temirov's loss to Kavanagh brought his previous 12-fight winning streak to an end. It also served as the first time has ever lost a contest by strikes. He is now 10-1 since dropping back down to the flyweight division in 2021

UFC 333: Petr Yan def. Merab Dvalishvili

Petr Yan

Yan's win over Dvalishvili is his fifth straight victory, in addition to his second over the Georgian fighter. The triumph also is his first-ever successful title defense across both of his championship reigns. His win at UFC 333 earned him his second Fight of the Night bonus, making it his fifth overall.

He is now 1-1 in UFC trilogies after losing twice to former champion Aljamain Sterling

Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili's loss to Yan was the first time he has lost to the same fighter twice, as well as the first time he has lost two bouts in a row since falling to both Frankie Saenz and Ricky Simón in his freshman and sophomore Octagon outings

He is now 4-2 in UFC championship contests. He also extended his organizational record for the most takedowns landed in UFC history to 124

UFC 333: Alexander Volkanovski def. Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski's win over Evloev is his third consecutive victory, in addition to his 12th straight UFC title match. The triumph also awarded him the UFC record for most featherweight championship victories with nine.

The win also is his first win by knockout since his bout against Yair Rodríguez back in 2023 at UFC 290. He is now the only 145-lb belt-holder to defend the strap once after regaining it.

Movsar Evloev

His loss to Volkanovski marked his first defeat in the UFC, as well as his first as a professional mixed martial artist. Remarkably, this was the first time that one of the Russian’s fights had ended inside the distance since his last bout before joining the UFC back in 2018.

He is now 1-1 in UFC main events.